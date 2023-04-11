She will be performing on June 4 in the courtyard of Bellver Castle at 9pm to present her latest record as part of her solo career and in parallel to The Cardigans. This is a musical project collaboration with the Scottish singer-songwriter James Yorkston, which has materialised in the album 'The Great White Sea Eagle', released this year 2023.

Persson performed in Palma in 2021 on the same stage, Bellver Castle, in a magical concert with Martin Hederos that sold out in just a few weeks and which many were unable to enjoy it due to the capacity restrictions that were in force at the time due to covid. It is why Nina Persson returns now with even more enthusiasm "knowing that this time we will be able to fit in everyone in", as she herself explains. And she adds I'm very happy to be able to play in Palma again, and even more so in a venue like the Bellver Castle".

Nina Persson, a singer of 15 million records

Persson is the singer and leader of The Cardigans, one of the most important Swedish bands in history. 15 million records sold are the result of a career a career full of successes such as the album 'Gran Turismo', released in 1998, or the inclusion of the song 'Lovefool'. the inclusion of the song 'Lovefool' as the central theme for the soundtrack of the film of the film 'Romeo and Juliet', starring Leonardo di Caprio and Claire Danes.

Yorkston is best known as a singer-sngwriter of folk music, a style of music which has seen him weave a career of 10 records a musical style that has spanned a career of 10 albums released since 2002. since 2002. He is also known for his work as a writer, with two books published published two books, It's Lovely to be Here, The Touring Diaries of a Scottish Gent and Three Craws.

Together on stage, they will perform the original songs from this joint project project and some surprises yet to be revealed.

The concert on the 4th of June is in collaboration with the following organisations

Tickets from 32.91 euros are available at ticketib or at the website contrastmallorca.com