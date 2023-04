The Abactur association of tourist activities is predicting its best ever year. President Rafael Durán says that current bookings indicate that "we are already in the summer season".

The revival of foreign tourism and the strength of the Spanish market have produced an Easter "very similar" to that of 2019 and with a higher level of spending. Durán suggests that "a type of tourism with greater purchasing power has arrived".

He explains that the thirty companies in the association billed 130 million euros in 2022. "But this figure will be far exceeded this year, given the forecasts for all tourism markets."

These companies include the likes of the Caves of Drach, Palma Aquarium and the Soller Train. Twenty of them were operational over Easter and the rest will start from the beginning of May. The attractions' sector employs some 3,000 people in the Balearics.