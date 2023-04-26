Mostra de Cuines Calvia - Participating restaurants in gastronomy special; Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma, Son Bugadelles. Until April 30; menus from 14 to 18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Palma - From 10am: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Eleven euros. eventim-light.com / palmainternationalboatshow.com.

Palma - From 1pm: BePalma; gastronomy and local products, DJ sessions. Parc de la Mar. (Runs until May 7.)

Palma - 8pm: Swan; Mar Aguiló, Marion Barbeau (contemporary take on classic dance). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: La Fura dels Baus company, Carl Orff's Carmina Burana. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 6pm: Opening of the fair; tapas, drinks, typical products. 8pm: DJ Serrano; 11pm: Music from Gaizka Bena; 12.30am: DJ Serrano. Moll Vell.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - 9pm: Frit mallorquí. Two euros a plate. Plaça Nova.

Sineu, Sineu Fair (Sant Marc Fiestas) - 10pm: David Gómez - one piano and 200 candles. Santa Maria Church.

Saturday, April 29

Arta - 9pm: Salt (funk, soul, R&B). Arta Theatre. C. Ciutat 1. Pay as you wish.

Costitx, Costitx en Flor (Costitx Flowers Fair) - 5.30pm: Inauguration of various exhibitions. 6pm: Folk dance with Es Brocalet. Plaça del Jardí.

Inca - 8pm: Niño de Elche (flamenco crossover). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 17.50-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Inca - 10pm: Ojete Calor (electro-pop). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 25 euros. conartes.es.

Lloseta - 7pm: I Love U2, Heroes Tribut Band (U2 and Heroes del Silencio tributes). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 22 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Magalluf - Majorca Beach Rugby. visitcalvia.org / majorcabeachrugby.co.uk.

Palma - From 10am: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Eleven euros. eventim-light.com / palmainternationalboatshow.com.

Palma - 6pm / 8.30pm: La Fura dels Baus company, Carl Orff's Carmina Burana. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Basset horn trio and singers; Mozart's Notturni and works by Mallorcan composers. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Playa de Muro - From 6.30am: Mallorca 312 OK Mobility cycle challenge. Ctra. Arta. mallorca312.com.

Puerto Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 12 noon: Opening of the fair; tapas, drinks, typical products. 5pm: Flamenco afternoon party with DJ; 7.30pm: Canela Pura school of sevillana dance; 10pm: Music from Arborea; 12 midnight: Music from Rumba Kings; 1am: DJ Kiko Rodríguez. Moll Vell.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Fair - 4.30pm: Dog agility. C. Solanda. 6pm: Chain-saw contest; 8.30pm: Evening party, food trucks. Santuari Consolació.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - From 12 noon: Santa Maria bodegas; wine, vermouth, cocktails. Plaça Nova. 6pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Terra Rotja; 7.30pm: Show cooking with Miquel Calent. Plaça Vila.

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle (Show Fair) - 6.30pm: Concert by the Ses Salines Band of Music. Esponja Auditorium, C. Pau. Free.

Sineu, Sineu Fair (Sant Marc Fiestas) - 6.30pm: Pipers' procession. 7pm: Folk dance with Copeo de Sineu and Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Fossar.

Soller, Fira de la Taronja (Orange Fair) - 10am-4pm: Orange and citrus products, artisan market, gastronomy and trade. Plaça Constitució and adjoining streets. 8.30pm: Concert by bands of music. Sant Bartomeu Church. 10pm: New Noise, live music in Plaça Constitució.

Sunday, April 30

Biniamar (Selva) - From 6pm: Vins a Biniamar; wine tasting with various bodegas, music from Jaume Anglada and Benji Habichuela. At the church. 15 euros.

Costitx, Costitx en Flor (Costitx Flowers Fair) - 7pm: Special decoration of the church with flowers.

Es Pil-lari (Palma), Fira del Llonguet (Llonguet bread fair) - 9am-7pm: Gastronomy, artisan craft, activities for young and old, tardeo party with DJ from 2pm to 7pm.

Inca - From 6pm: Satel-lit Fest; Els Amics de les Arts, O-Erra, Amulet, BOC and others (indie, rock, folk). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 36 euros. taquilla.com.

Magalluf - Majorca Beach Rugby. visitcalvia.org / majorcabeachrugby.co.uk.

Palma - From 10am: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Eleven euros. eventim-light.com / palmainternationalboatshow.com.

Palma - 6pm: La Fura dels Baus company, Carl Orff's Carmina Burana. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola - 6pm-5am: Danzû presents I Hate Models, Regal and others. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller. 18-65 euros. sonamar.com.

Pollensa - 9am-2pm: Spring fair in aid of the AFAMA Alzheimer's charity. In front of the Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

Puerto Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 12 noon: Opening of the fair; tapas, drinks, typical products. 1pm: DJ Alvaro Anaya; 6pm: Rociera mass; 7.30pm: Music from Oxalis; 9.30pm: DJ Alvaro Anaya. Moll Vell.

Puerto Pollensa - 10am: Seaplane Splash-In; exhibition of seaplanes. Pollensa Military Aerodrome, C. Formentor. Free; ID required for entrance to the military base.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Fair - From 10am: Opening of the fair; Livestock, agriculture, artisan craft, hunting dogs and more. 6pm: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia. Plaça Joan Carles I.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - From 9am: Artisan products, agricultural machinery, Balearic food products, animals' zone, classic and competition cars. 10am: Giants. 12 noon: Human towers. 1pm: Batucada. Plaça Nova and other locations.

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle (Show Fair) - 5pm: Children's entertainment and games. Plaça Major. 8.30pm: Horse show. Equestrian centre. 11.30pm: Party with the group Na Pipona and DJs. Plaça Major.

S'Horta (Felanitx) - 7pm: Mallorcan baroque; Anaïs Oliveres and Nadia Akaarir (soprano), Art Vocal Ensemble. S'Horta Church. Free.

Sineu, Sineu Fair (Sant Marc Fiestas) - 11am: Children's entertainment; 1.30pm: Traditional Sant Marc paellas; 5pm: Rhythmic gymnastics; 6pm: Live music - Cirko and others. Plaça Fossar.

Soller, Fira de la Taronja (Orange Fair) - 10am-4pm: Orange and citrus products, artisan market, gastronomy and trade. Plaça Constitució and adjoining streets. 11am: Show cooking. 12.30pm: Concert by the Soller children's band of music.

Monday, May 1

Costitx, Costitx en Flor (Costitx Flowers Fair) - From 10am: Stalls for flowers and artisan products. Sustainable agriculture, beekeeping, Mallorcan sheepdogs, antiques, classic motorbikes; 10.30am: Dance of the Bous i Bouets de Costitix (bulls) and Son Ganxó demon: 12 noon: Batucada; 5pm-11pm: Bands and DJ. Plaça del Jardí.

Estellencs, Wine and Cheese Fair - From 10am. Plaça Triquet.

Palma - 7pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Athletic Club. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Maria Fair - 7pm: Contests for salads and sweet pastries. Plaça Vila. 10pm: Fireworks. Son Güia car park.

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle (Show Fair) - From 8.30am: Opening of stalls; artisan market, hunting dogs. 12 noon: Stunt show. 5pm: Horse show. 6pm: Street and gymnastic dance; 8pm: Rock & Roll Star Festival. Plaça Major and other locations.

Thursday, May 4

Alcudia - From 9am: Circaire festival of street circus. Various locations. Most performances free. circaire.com.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Danusha Waskiewicz (viola), Ronald Savkovic (dancer), Pablo Mielgo (conductor) - Copland, Appalachian Spring Suite; Yusupov, Concerto for Viola and Orchestra, Go Tango and Postludium. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-30 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.