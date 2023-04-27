Films times and showings as of tomorrow (Friday, April 28) for Ocimax, CineCiutat, Festival Park and Porto Pi.

New this weekend is Beau is Afraid at Porto Pi and Sisu at CineCiutat.

Still showing this week are: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Evil Dead Rise and Blue Jean.

Also tickets are on sale for Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol 3 which will be showing on Thursday May 4 at Festival Park and Porto Pi.

Beau is Afraid (2023)

Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home.

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan. Lasts 2 hours and 59 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: daily at 9.30pm

Sisu (2022)

When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city, Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer battle him.

Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie and Jack Doolan. Lasts 1 hour and 31 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 5.05pm (Mon); 7pm (Fri); 7.10pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed)

Blue Jean (2022)

In 1988, a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality.

Starring: Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday. It lasts 1 hour and 37 minutes. Not rated.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 5pm (Sat, Sun & Wed); 7.40pm (Mon & Tue)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Starring: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley and Anna-Maree Thomas. It lasts 1 hour 37 minutes. Rated 18.

Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily 9.05pm (except Tue & Thu)

Showtimes at Porto Pi: daily at 4.20pm

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); Showing daily at 4.15pm

Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily at 4.10pm except Tuesday & Thursday

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023)

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. Lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 5.45pm & 9.30pm (Thursday, May 4)

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 5pm (Thursday, May 4)

Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights on May 19 at 8pm & May 21 at 6pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Roger Waters: This is not a drill on May 25 at 8.45pm. Click here for advance tickets.