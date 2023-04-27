Superhero movie returns to the big screen in English next week
Showtimes from Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 4
It’s time to face the music. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. | Youtube: Marvel Entertainment
A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
Starring: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley and Anna-Maree Thomas. It lasts 1 hour 37 minutes. Rated 18.
Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily 9.05pm (except Tue & Thu)
Showtimes at Porto Pi: daily at 4.20pm
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG.
Showtimes at Ocimax are: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); Showing daily at 4.15pm
Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily at 4.10pm except Tuesday & Thursday
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. Lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes. Rated PG-13.
Showtimes at Festival Park are: 5.45pm & 9.30pm (Thursday, May 4)
Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 5pm (Thursday, May 4)
Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma
Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights on May 19 at 8pm & May 21 at 6pm. Click here for advance tickets.
Roger Waters: This is not a drill on May 25 at 8.45pm. Click here for advance tickets.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.