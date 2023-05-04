Alaro - 8.30pm: Josele Santiago (rock guitarist) with David Krahe. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 25 euros.

Alcudia - From 5pm: Circaire, Festival of Street Circus. Various locations; most performances free. circaire.com.

Arta - 8pm: GPS Big Band. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1.

Buger, Fira des Jai - 8.30pm: Traditional opening address, Buger pipers. Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari.

Lloseta - 9pm: Dropkick, Attic Lights (Scottish country and power pop). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 20 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Llucmajor - 9pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Andrea Motis (trumpet), Marco Mezquida (piano) - jazz. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 30 euros. fonart.com.

Palma - From 1pm: BePalma; gastronomy and local products, DJ sessions. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, Capella Mallorquina choir, Maia Planas (soprano), Joan Lainez and Pablo López (tenors). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Folk; When the Robin Sings (Irish, Mediterranean, American mix). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8.30pm: Spring Choral Festival; various choirs. Monestir de Santa Maria de la Real, Camí de la Real. Free.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Pollensa Wine Fair; Lluis Capdevila (piano). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Puerto Portals - 11am-8pm: Farmers' Market; Zero kilometre products, live music, children's activities and more. Puerto Portals Boulevard. puertoportals.com.

Selva, Fira i Festes de la Creu (Fair and fiestas of the Cross) - 6pm: Jewel races; 7pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm: Party with Orquestra Calypso and Marga Pocovi. Pla de sa Font.

Pollensa Wine Fair takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, May 6

Alaro - 8.30pm: GPS Big Band. Plaça Vila. Free.

Alcudia - From 11am: Circaire, Festival of Street Circus. Various locations; most performances free. circaire.com.

Buger, Fira des Jai. From 9am: Artisan craft and products; 12 noon: Charanga music - Els Forasters; 5pm: Children's entertainment and bouncy castle; 7pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugal. C. Major.

Inca - 4pm: Enrockats and others (Catalan rock and DJs). Plaça Mercat Cobert. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Pergolesi, La Serva Padrona; Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, soloists Irene Mas, Simón Orfila and Joan Servera. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - From 10am: Manafreak; fair dedicated to comics, sci-fi and fantasy. Plaça Convent and adjoining streets.

Palma - From 1pm: BePalma; gastronomy and local products, DJ sessions. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 8pm: Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen (show dedicated to the band's songs). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Spring Choral Festival; various choirs. Monestir de Santa Maria de la Real, Camí de la Real. Free.

Palma - 8.45pm: Viva Vivaldi; Balearic Chamber Orchestra, Orfeó Balear choir and soloists. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 15-20 euros.

Palma - 9pm: Power Up Orchestra; symphonic rock show based on anime and video games. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 27 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palmanova - 9pm: Guille Wheel & The Eastwoods, Stone Foundation, Des Mitchell; Soul and beat weekend. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salvà Lezaún 2. 30 euros.

Pollensa - 10am-8.30pm: Pollensa Wine Fair. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. viprimitiu.org.

Puerto Portals - 11am-8pm: Farmers' Market; Zero kilometre products, live music, children's activities and more. Puerto Portals Boulevard. puertoportals.com.

Sa Pobla - From 8.30pm: Acampallengua 2023; Antònia Font (pop rock), Mar Grimalt and others. Sports centre. 27 euros.

Santanyi - 8pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Paolo Crivellaro (organ). Sant Andreu Church. Free.

Sineu, Sineu Fair - 7pm: Horse show. Camp d'en Pineta.

Europe Day in Palmanova.

Sunday, May 7

Alcudia / Puerto Alcudia - From 10am: Circaire, Festival of Street Circus. Various locations; most performances free. circaire.com.

Algaida - 6pm: Algaida Band of Music. At the church. Free.

Buger, Fira des Jai. 2pm: Jai lunch (six euros) and the arrival of the Jai (old man/grandfather). Binissati woods.

Felanitx - 7.30pm: Ars Musicae (baroque orchestra), dancers and soloists. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent 35. Five euros.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 8.30pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra; Cladera symphonic poem 'La Croada al Regne sobre el Mar'. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Six euros.

Palma - From 1pm: BePalma; gastronomy and local products, DJ sessions. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 7pm: History of Rock 2 (music spectacular). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Spring Choral Festival; various choirs. Monestir de Santa Maria de la Real, Camí de la Real. Free.

Palmanova - 10am-9pm: Europe Day; market, music, various activities. Passeig de la Mar.

Pollensa - 10am-2pm: Pollensa Wine Fair. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. viprimitiu.org.

Port Adriano - From 11.30am: Isla Race 2023, six and twelve kilometre races with obstacles. portadriano.com.

Puerto Portals - 11am-8pm: Farmers' Market; Zero kilometre products, live music, children's activities and more. Puerto Portals Boulevard. puertoportals.com.

Sineu, Sineu Fair - From 9am: Animal zones and competitions, agricultural machinery, horse show, classic vehicles, DO and PGI products from the Balearics, artisan craft, plants, local and ecological products. Plaça d'es Fossar.

Soller - 7.30pm: Fiona Stuart-Wilson (soprano), Xisco Aguiló (violin), Stefano Rocco (lute), Silvia Moroni (flute); Handel, Purcell, Dowland. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. 15 euros.

Tuesday, May 9

Palma - 6pm / 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Choir, schools; benefit for 'Una Possibilitat de Vida'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Donations. teatreprincipal.com.

Dijous Gros fair in Inca.

Thursday, May 11

Inca, Dijous Gros - 8am-8pm: Thursday market in the streets in the centre. 9am-1.30pm: Fair for senior citizens, Plaça Mercat Cobert; Children and family activities, Plaça Mallorca. 10am-1pm: La Juntina Music Band. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 1.30pm: Lunch. Plaça de l'Aigua. Eight euros (for charity). 4.30pm-7.30pm: Sports in the street. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 5.30pm-6.30pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Alba Ventura (piano) - Prokofiev, Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, Op. 26; Stravinsky, Petrushka.

Santa Ponsa - Mallorca Football Tournament: Government Tournament (Police, firefighters and other public employees); Amateur Tournaments (Five a-side and Seven a-side). Santa Ponsa Sports Centre. mallorca-tournament.com. (Until May 15.)

Weekly markets on the island

Open from 8am to 1pm

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.