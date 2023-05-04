Films times and showings as of tomorrow (Friday, May 5) for Ocimax, Rivoli, CineCiutat, Festival Park and Porto Pi.

New this weekend is The Lost King at CineCiutat.

Still showing this week are: Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol 3, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sisu.

Special screening on Thursday, May 11 of the documentary: The True Cost at CineCiutat.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023)

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. Lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: Daily at 3.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 5.45pm & 9.30pm

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: Daily at 5pm; 12.15pm on Sat & Sun

Sisu (2022)

When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city, Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer battle him.

Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie and Jack Doolan. Lasts 1 hour and 31 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: Showing 6.15pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 10.25pm (Fri); 10.30pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: Daily at 3.30pm 12.10pm on Sat & Sun

The Lost King (2022)

An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years.

Starring: Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price and Helen Katamba: Lasts 1 hour and 48 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 8.15pm (Fri); 10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

The True Cost (2015)

The True Cost is a documentary film exploring the impact of fashion on people and the planet.

Starring: Livia Giuggioli, Stella McCartney and Vandana Shiva.

Showtime at CineCiutat are: 8.15pm (Thursday only)

Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights on May 19 at 8pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Roger Waters: This is not a drill on May 25 at 8.45pm. Click here for advance tickets.