New this weekend is The Lost King at CineCiutat.
Still showing this week are: Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol 3, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sisu.
Special screening on Thursday, May 11 of the documentary: The True Cost at CineCiutat.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. Lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes. Rated PG-13.
Showtimes at Rivoli are: Daily at 3.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm
Showtimes at Festival Park are: 5.45pm & 9.30pm
Showtimes at Porto Pi are: Daily at 5pm; 12.15pm on Sat & Sun
Sisu (2022)
When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city, Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer battle him.
Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie and Jack Doolan. Lasts 1 hour and 31 minutes. Rated R.
Showtimes at CineCiutat are: Showing 6.15pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 10.25pm (Fri); 10.30pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG.
Showtimes at Ocimax are: Daily at 3.30pm 12.10pm on Sat & Sun
The Lost King (2022)
An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years.
Starring: Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price and Helen Katamba: Lasts 1 hour and 48 minutes. Rated PG-13.
Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 8.15pm (Fri); 10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)
The True Cost (2015)
The True Cost is a documentary film exploring the impact of fashion on people and the planet.
Starring: Livia Giuggioli, Stella McCartney and Vandana Shiva.
Showtime at CineCiutat are: 8.15pm (Thursday only)
Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma
Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights on May 19 at 8pm. Click here for advance tickets.
Roger Waters: This is not a drill on May 25 at 8.45pm. Click here for advance tickets.
