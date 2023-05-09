On Friday, May 12 there is a premiere of two films at Aficine in Palma.

The first film is a comedy Book Club: The Next Chapter which follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. The original film screened in 2018 with the same actresses: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. The film lasts 1 hour and 47 minutes and its rated PG-13.

It will be showing at Ocimax in Palma. Times to be announced soon.

The second film is a drama/mystery The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton, Louis and August Joshi.

The Plot: Returning to a hotel now haunted by its mysterious past, an artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets in their former family home.

It lasts 1 hour and 36 minutes and its rated PG-13. It will be showing at Rivoli in Palma. Times to be announced soon.