Films times and showings as of tomorrow (Friday, May 12) for Ocimax, Rivoli, CineCiutat, Festival Park and Porto Pi.

New this weekend is the sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter at Ocimax in Palma and The Eternal Daughter showing at Rivoli and CineCiutat.

Still showing this week are: Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol 3, The Lost King and Sisu.

Special screening at CineCiutat on Saturday, May 12 at 12pm of the documentary: Victims of Impunity.(The other genocide of Rwanda)

The Eternal Daughter (2022)

Returning to a hotel now haunted by its mysterious past, an artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets in their former family home.

Starring: Tilda Swinton, Louis and August Joshi. Lasts 1 hour and 36 minutes and its rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: daily at 3.30pm

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6pm & 8.30pm (Daily except Friday); 10.20pm (Friday only)

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.

Starring: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. The film lasts 1 hour and 47 minutes and its rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: daily at 4.50pm and 12.10 (Sat & Sun only)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023)

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. Lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: daily 3.30pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm

Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily at 5.50pm & 9.20pm; 12.05pm on Sunday only

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: daily at 7.30pm & 10.30pm; 12.15pm on Saturday & Sunday only

Sisu (2022)

When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city, Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer battle him.

Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie and Jack Doolan. Lasts 1 hour and 31 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 8.15pm (Fri); 10.20pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed); 10.25pm (Thu)

The Lost King (2022)

An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years.

Starring: Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price and Helen Katamba: Lasts 1 hour and 48 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6.15pm (Daily except Friday); 8.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed); 10.20 (Thu); 10.25pm (Fri)

Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights on May 19 at 8pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Roger Waters: This is not a drill on May 25 at 8.45pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Tickets on sale now

Fast & Furious X (2023)

Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson. Lasts 2 hours and 21 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Showtimes at Festival Park: 6.30pm and 9.45pm to premiere on Friday, May 19

Showtimes at Porto Pi: 4.30pm and 9.30pm to premiere on Friday, May 19

The Little Mermaid (2023)

A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy. Lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes. Rated PG.

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 8.45pm to premiere on Friday, May 26