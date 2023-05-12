So, Mallorca Live Festival is officially back on Thursday. How exciting!

In order to make it easier to collect wristbands to attend the next edition of MLF, a space has been set up in Porto Pi where festival-goers can obtain their wristbands in advance. In fact, Porto Pi will be the only collection point available on the island in the days leading up to the festival, so don’t hesitate and collect your ticket to avoid queuing at the festival.

You can collect on May 11,15, 16 and 17 from 2pm to 8pm; May 12 and 13 from 10am to 8pm.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Porto Pi Centro Comercial (@portopicentro)

If you can’t wait until Thursday, there will be stuff going on this weekend at Porto Pi.

Today, Ferri DJ will welcome attendees from 6pm and will be on the decks between the performances. At 7pm, the ‘experimental urban’ by Julieta Sol will take place and closing the day, at 8.30pm, Paula Cendejas, one of the most promising musical influencers in the country according to Forbes will perform her new pop music.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will start at 6pm with Tito Fuster aka La Fábrica del Funk DJ, who will give way at 7pm to Vënkman’s pop-rock with electronic tinges. They will spin the decks again until 8.30pm, when the indie rock of the group Siloé will put the finishing touch to this preview of the festival.

In addition to the concerts, there will be the Happening Market, the craft and gastronomic market of the Mallorca Live Festival which, for the first time, will be located in Palma’s shopping centre.

Anyone not heading to the festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday: I heavily suggest you stay away from the area if you are driving as it will most probably be chaos.

For festival attendees: you can get a bus straight to the venue. You can book your bus ticket on the MLF official website.

So, here is to another edition of the Mallorca Live Festival. Have a good one everyone, enjoy!