Mallorca Live Festival kicks off another edition this May weekend.
Friday, May 19
Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Joan Mar Sauqué Quartet. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.
Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Casa de Andalucía dance, Free Soul Dance Center, Satu Jiménez dance school, DJs, food trucks and stalls. C. Davant S’Hort.
Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 6pm: Official opening, procession by musicians and jugglers. 7pm: Opening address at the castle chapel. 9pm: Ortiga Folk, Plaça Menjua. 10.30pm: BOC (Mallorcan folk), Plaça Sitjar. 1am: Tarraco Surfers, Plaça Menjua.
International Festival of Puppet Theatre - Various locations in Mallorca. Details: festivalteresetesmallorca.cat. (Until May 21.)
Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Black Eyed Peas, Quevedo, Moderat, Peggy Gou and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 59 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.
Manacor - 8pm: Milos Valent (violin), Tanislav Surin (organ). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.
Montuiri - 8pm: Pere Davila Trio (jazz). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Palma - 8.30pm: University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Donations to Caritas church charity.
Puerto Soller - 6pm: Pere Fiol and Xisco Aguiló (jazz). Museu del Mar, C. Santa Catalina de Alexandria 54. Free.
Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 8.30pm: Wine tasting.
Sencelles, May Fair - 7pm: Circus with the Tèntol company. At the sports centre.
Wine Days Mallorca - Binissalem DO Wine Days at various centres. Details winedaysmallorca.com. (Until May 21. )
Saturday, May 20
Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Los Fumeros. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.
Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Line Dancer Mallorca, Urban Diamonds (dance), concert by Sara Deop, Abba tribute, DJs, food trucks and stalls. C. Davant S’Hort.
Cala Millor - 9pm: Voicello; Carme Garí (soprano), Biel Fiol (cello and electronica loops). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros. samaniga.es.
Campos - 8pm: Me Colé (tribute to Mecano, legendary Spanish pop group). Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 15 euros.
Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - 10.30am-1.30pm: Mediaeval combat at the castle. Various processions and performances of a mediaeval character during the day, plus Dahlia Tribal Troupe (dance), Capdepera Band of Music, pipers’ groups. 8.30pm: Batucap (mediaeval batucada). At the castle. 9pm: Procession-concert with cold fire; Ixera, Plaça Menjua. 10pm: Anegats (Mallorcan rock), 12 midnight: O-ERRA (Mallorcan pop), Plaça Sitjar. 1.30am: Party with Madòna, Plaça Menjua.
Inca - 7pm: Evening of zarzuela; Unió Musical Inquera band of music, Orfeó l’Harpa d’Inca choir, Catina Bibiloni (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: The Chemical Brothers, Bomba Estéreo, Viva Suecia, The Reytons and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 59 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.
Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Palma - 5.30pm: Rapunzel, el Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma - 8pm: Baba Ganoush Quartet (classical to swing). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros.
Palma - 9pm: El Arrebato (pop-oriented flamenco). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Petra - 8pm: Petra Band of Music, Grup Puig de Bonany; folk music and dance. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros.
San Agusti (Palma), Cancer Charity Spring fair - 11am to 4pm: Nova del Mar in the Calanova Sailing Club, Avenida Joan Miro 327, San Agustin. There will be food, drink, a range of different stalls, tombola and raffle and entertainment. Come along and enjoy a day with friends and family!
Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 4pm: Snail races. 9pm: Night of snail gastronomy. 10.30pm: Monkey Swingers (swing music).
Sencelles, May Fair - 9pm: Raffle for local products, wine tasting, tribute to Mecano pop group and DJs. Plaça Vila.
Soller - 7.30pm: Quinta Justa (choir), Mercè Bernat (piano). Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.
Sunday, May 21
Alcudia - 7pm: Sevillana dance; Raquel de Córdoba, Grup Canela Pura. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. auditorialcudia.net.
Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Children’s entertainment with Astronautes Estrellats, food trucks and stalls. C. Davant S’Hort.
Campos - 7pm: Barbara González (cello), Noemi Dalmau (piano). Edifici Polivalent, C. Siquia.
Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - 10.30am-1.30pm: Mediaeval combat at the castle. Various processions and performances of a mediaeval character during the day, plus Dahlia Tribal Troupe (dance). 7.30pm: Batucap (mediaeval batucada), procession from the castle to Plaça Orient. 8pm: Mediaeval concert and dance - Coral Gabellina (choir) and Stylo dance studio. At the church.
Felanitx - 6pm: Coral Sant Joan (choir). Puig de Sant Salvador. Free.
Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Palma - 5.30pm: Rapunzel, el Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 9am: Procession by pipers. 9.30am: Opening of the fair; snail cuisine, traditional products (oil, cheese, etc.), artisan products, classic cars. 12 noon: Show cooking. 1pm: Giant ensaïmada. 7pm: Folk dance with Mandalmar. 8.30pm: Corredrac; Sant Jordi dragon breathing fire.
Sencelles, May Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair; traditional products. Plaça Vila and other locations. 7.30pm: Concert - Coral Sor Francinaina and the University of the Balearic Islands Women’s Choir. At the church.
Monday, May 22
Palma - 8.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Brahms, Tchaikovsky and others. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 20-25 euros. fundacióstudiumaureum.cat.
Sencelles, May Fair - 10am-2pm. 11.30am: Show cooking. Plaça Vila.
Tuesday, May 23
Palma - 8pm: Entrada Anticipada; RNE radio show with interviews and performances by various pop, rock acts - Ariel Rot, Santero y Los Muchachos and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Wednesday, May 24
Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Palma - 7pm: Sol Negre; Soledad Cardoso (soprano), Ángela Moro (violin), Ferran Pisà (baroque guitar), Marc de la Linde (viola de gamba); 17th and 18th century music. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5.
Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, Mallorca School of Music and Dance. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4.
Thursday, May 25
Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Palma - 7.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Valencia. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
Weekly markets on the island
- Open from 8am to 1pm
FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
