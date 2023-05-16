Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Joan Mar Sauqué Quartet. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Casa de Andalucía dance, Free Soul Dance Center, Satu Jiménez dance school, DJs, food trucks and stalls. C. Davant S’Hort.

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 6pm: Official opening, procession by musicians and jugglers. 7pm: Opening address at the castle chapel. 9pm: Ortiga Folk, Plaça Menjua. 10.30pm: BOC (Mallorcan folk), Plaça Sitjar. 1am: Tarraco Surfers, Plaça Menjua.

International Festival of Puppet Theatre - Various locations in Mallorca. Details: festivalteresetesmallorca.cat. (Until May 21.)

Black Eyed Peas.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Black Eyed Peas, Quevedo, Moderat, Peggy Gou and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 59 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Manacor - 8pm: Milos Valent (violin), Tanislav Surin (organ). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Montuiri - 8pm: Pere Davila Trio (jazz). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Donations to Caritas church charity.

Puerto Soller - 6pm: Pere Fiol and Xisco Aguiló (jazz). Museu del Mar, C. Santa Catalina de Alexandria 54. Free.

Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 8.30pm: Wine tasting.

Sencelles, May Fair - 7pm: Circus with the Tèntol company. At the sports centre.

Wine tasting.

Wine Days Mallorca - Binissalem DO Wine Days at various centres. Details winedaysmallorca.com. (Until May 21. )

Saturday, May 20

Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Los Fumeros. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Line Dancer Mallorca, Urban Diamonds (dance), concert by Sara Deop, Abba tribute, DJs, food trucks and stalls. C. Davant S’Hort.

Cala Millor - 9pm: Voicello; Carme Garí (soprano), Biel Fiol (cello and electronica loops). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros. samaniga.es.

Campos - 8pm: Me Colé (tribute to Mecano, legendary Spanish pop group). Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 15 euros.

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - 10.30am-1.30pm: Mediaeval combat at the castle. Various processions and performances of a mediaeval character during the day, plus Dahlia Tribal Troupe (dance), Capdepera Band of Music, pipers’ groups. 8.30pm: Batucap (mediaeval batucada). At the castle. 9pm: Procession-concert with cold fire; Ixera, Plaça Menjua. 10pm: Anegats (Mallorcan rock), 12 midnight: O-ERRA (Mallorcan pop), Plaça Sitjar. 1.30am: Party with Madòna, Plaça Menjua.

Inca - 7pm: Evening of zarzuela; Unió Musical Inquera band of music, Orfeó l’Harpa d’Inca choir, Catina Bibiloni (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

The Chemical Brothers.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: The Chemical Brothers, Bomba Estéreo, Viva Suecia, The Reytons and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 59 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 5.30pm: Rapunzel, el Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Baba Ganoush Quartet (classical to swing). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros.

Palma - 9pm: El Arrebato (pop-oriented flamenco). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Petra - 8pm: Petra Band of Music, Grup Puig de Bonany; folk music and dance. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros.

San Agusti (Palma), Cancer Charity Spring fair - 11am to 4pm: Nova del Mar in the Calanova Sailing Club, Avenida Joan Miro 327, San Agustin. There will be food, drink, a range of different stalls, tombola and raffle and entertainment. Come along and enjoy a day with friends and family!

Snail races in Sant Jordi.

Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 4pm: Snail races. 9pm: Night of snail gastronomy. 10.30pm: Monkey Swingers (swing music).

Sencelles, May Fair - 9pm: Raffle for local products, wine tasting, tribute to Mecano pop group and DJs. Plaça Vila.

Soller - 7.30pm: Quinta Justa (choir), Mercè Bernat (piano). Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.

Sunday, May 21

Alcudia - 7pm: Sevillana dance; Raquel de Córdoba, Grup Canela Pura. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. auditorialcudia.net.

Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Children’s entertainment with Astronautes Estrellats, food trucks and stalls. C. Davant S’Hort.

Campos - 7pm: Barbara González (cello), Noemi Dalmau (piano). Edifici Polivalent, C. Siquia.

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - 10.30am-1.30pm: Mediaeval combat at the castle. Various processions and performances of a mediaeval character during the day, plus Dahlia Tribal Troupe (dance). 7.30pm: Batucap (mediaeval batucada), procession from the castle to Plaça Orient. 8pm: Mediaeval concert and dance - Coral Gabellina (choir) and Stylo dance studio. At the church.

Felanitx - 6pm: Coral Sant Joan (choir). Puig de Sant Salvador. Free.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 5.30pm: Rapunzel, el Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 9am: Procession by pipers. 9.30am: Opening of the fair; snail cuisine, traditional products (oil, cheese, etc.), artisan products, classic cars. 12 noon: Show cooking. 1pm: Giant ensaïmada. 7pm: Folk dance with Mandalmar. 8.30pm: Corredrac; Sant Jordi dragon breathing fire.

Sencelles, May Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair; traditional products. Plaça Vila and other locations. 7.30pm: Concert - Coral Sor Francinaina and the University of the Balearic Islands Women’s Choir. At the church.

Fundació Studium Aureum.

Monday, May 22

Palma - 8.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Brahms, Tchaikovsky and others. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 20-25 euros. fundacióstudiumaureum.cat.

Sencelles, May Fair - 10am-2pm. 11.30am: Show cooking. Plaça Vila.

Tuesday, May 23

Palma - 8pm: Entrada Anticipada; RNE radio show with interviews and performances by various pop, rock acts - Ariel Rot, Santero y Los Muchachos and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. teatreprincipal.com.

SimfoVents in Palma.

Wednesday, May 24

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 7pm: Sol Negre; Soledad Cardoso (soprano), Ángela Moro (violin), Ferran Pisà (baroque guitar), Marc de la Linde (viola de gamba); 17th and 18th century music. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, Mallorca School of Music and Dance. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4.

Real Mallorca play against Valencia this week at Son Moix.

Thursday, May 25

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Valencia. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Weekly markets on the island

Open from 8am to 1pm

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.