With talks of a 'record season' and Mallorca filling up with tourists, there are so many things to see in our main city of Palma.

Take a look at these great guided tours of Palma for something different to do this summer:

Free Walking Tour of Palma de Mallorca

Uncover the rich history and culture of Palma on a 2 hour free walking tour of the city accompanied by a professional English speaking guide.

Greet your guide in Plaza de España, situated in the heart of the capital of Mallorca, and from here, set off on a tour by foot. Discover the footprints of the Roman town and the Arab, Jewish, and Catholic influences as you gaze at its numerous historical and cultural buildings.

Walk along elegant pathways and imposing city walls flanked by pines and palm trees while your guide reveals the intricate history of the capital and the island. On your walk, discover Palma Cathedral, an imposing building made of golden sandstone. It is currently one of the tallest Gothic structures in Europe and an iconic symbol of the city.

In front of “La Seu” is the Royal Palace of La Almudaina. This walled facility was where the kings of Mallorca and, later, viceroys and governors lived during the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries.

Wandering through the Old Town, you'll stumble upon beautifully decorated traditional Mallorcan patios established by the noble families of the city. Your guide will also make sure to point out the most important monuments and government institutions in the city, such as the Baroque façade of Palma Town Hall. Then, you'll visit the centrally-located Plaza de Cort, right in the heart of the Jewish neighborhood. You will pause to note the importance that the Jewish influence has had on Mallorcan culture, traditions, cuisine, and lifestyle.

Throughout the tour, you will get plenty of fascinating fun facts so that you can gain an understanding of Palma de Mallorca's secrets and legends.

Finally, the tour will come to an end outside the Cathedral after about 2 hours.

Free tours do not have a fixed price. Each person values the quality of the activity and, at the end of the tour, gives the amount that they consider appropriate.

This tour is on every Wednesday at 11am on the months of June, July, August and September.

Meeting point: Plaza de España, under the statue of King Jaime I.

Book here.

Three Cultures of Palma Free Tour

In this free tour through the three cultures of Palma, you will follow the traces left by Muslims, Jews and Christians in the capital of Mallorca, an authentic journey into the island's medieval past!

You'll meet at the indicated time at the statue of the Hondero (Estàtua des Foner). Then from this area of the port of Palma overlooking the sea you'll begin the tour and delve into the medieval past of the capital of Mallorca, marked by three cultures.

After a brief introduction, you'll stroll along the streets next to the Royal Palace of La Almudaina and the Cathedral of Santa Maria to learn about the historical evolution of Palma. From the Visigothic to the Andalusian then Christian eras you'll learn all about the island's varied past. And of course, you won't miss out the crucial period of the Reconquest, how it was carried out and what it meant for the island.

Next, you'll go into the old Call, Palma's old Jewish quarter, where we'll pass by the church of Montesión, built on the site of the city's old synagogue. Have you ever heard of the Wailing Wall? You'll visit this small wall that has survived from the synagogue where people leave notes much like in Jerusalem.

Finally, after a two-hour tour, the last stop will be at the Prince's Bastion, from where you'll be able to enjoy magnificent panoramic views of the bay of Palma.

Free tours do not have a fixed price. Each person values the quality of the activity and, at the end of the tour, gives the amount that they consider appropriate.

This tour is on 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31 August, 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 September, 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31 October at 11am.

Meeting point: Statue of El Hondero (Estàtua des Foner).

Book here.

Palma Waterfront Free Tour

In this free tour through the waterfront areas of Palma, you will discover the connection between the capital of the Balearic Islands and the Mediterranean Sea, passing by iconic places like the Lonja & the cathedral.

At the appointed time you'll meet at the Device to Root Out Evil, the sculpture of an upside down church, to start this free tour of Palma's waterfront area.

First, you'll stroll through Santa Catalina and Es Jonquet, the main seaside neighborhoods of Palma. Next, you stop in front of the Church of San Telmo and the Baluarte de Sant Pere, two monuments closely linked to the maritime history of the capital of Mallorca and the Balearic Islands.

The route then continues along the area of the Atarazanas and the new and old Lonja de Palma. The latter, a crown jewel of Mallorcan Gothic architecture, was designed by the famous architect Guillem Sagrera in the 15th century.

The next stop will be at the statue of Captain Antonio Barceló, Lieutenant General of the Spanish Royal Navy in the 18th century. After learning about his story, you'll make your way to Parc de la Mar, a seaside urban green space, to take in marvelous views of the Royal Palace of La Almudaina and the Palma Cathedral, also known as La Seu.

This free tour of Palma then takes you to the neighborhood of La Calatrava, where the Baluarte del Principe stands out. Finally, after two and a half hours of walking, you will conclude the tour at the beach of Can Pere Antoni.

Free tours do not have a fixed price. Each person values the quality of the activity and, at the end of the tour, gives the amount that they consider appropriate.

This tour is on 8 and 22 June, 13 and 27 July, 10 and 24 August, 14 and 28 September, and every Thursday in october at 6.30pm.

Meeting point: Device to Root Out Evil Sculpture.

Book here.

Free Walking Tour of the Palma City Walls

If you're a history buff and you'd like to discover what life was like in Mallorca's capital during the Middle Ages, you'll love this Free Walking Tour of the Palma City Walls! You'll see the ancient gates of the walled city, towers and other ancient constructions.



At 6.30pm, you'll meet at the entrance of the Es Baluard Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, which is located in the Bastion of Saint Peter. From here, you will head to one of the remaining gates of Palma's walls to begin the free tour of the old walled city.

You'll pass by Palma's old fish market, which is a 15th-century building constructed in a strategic location next to the walls of Palma and the port. Afterwards, you'll see the King's Gardens, which is an Andalusian-style medieval orchard, and the Cathedral of Santa Maria of Mallorca. Did you know that Roman ruins and the remains of a mosque have been found in this area? You will be told all about how the city sprang up around the cathedral.

As you travel back in time to the Renaissance period, you'll discover the remodelling work that was carried out on the walls in the Middle Ages. You'll see the Portella, which is another entrance that remains intact today. Nearby, you'll find the Comte Mal residence and its distinctive tower. It's said that the devil himself was involved in its construction...

Some of the other historic attractions located nearby include the Arab Baths, the Convent of Santa Clara, the Church of Monti-Sión, the Jewish Quarter and the Plaça de Sant Jeroni.

This free walking tour of Palma's city walls will then take you to the Princep's Bastion, which once defended the eastern part of the city walls. You'll also see the Towers of Gumara, which were built during the Muslim period and later ceded to the Knights Templar.

The tour will come to an end at 9pm next to the Towers of Gumara.

Free tours do not have a fixed price. Each person values the quality of the activity and, at the end of the tour, gives the amount that they consider appropriate.

This tour is on 1, 15 and 29 June, 6 and 20 July, 17 and 31 August, and every Thursday in September, at 6.30pm.

Meeting point: Es Baluard Museu d'Art Modern i Contemprani.

Book here.