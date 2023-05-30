If you have never heard of 'Hotel Treats', it is time to. Hotel Treats is a a gift voucher platform to some very luxurious hotels in Mallorca. Their CEO, Kasia Pankowska, believes that hotel services such as spas, restaurants and pools at these exclusive hotels should be accesible to not only tourists, but residents too.

"At HotelTreats.com we believe that luxury hotels are not just for tourists. Their wonderful spas, restaurants and pools should be accessible so that local residents can enjoy them too, without having to spend the night.

So we've made it our mission to open their doors to locals like you. Now you can easily enjoy experiences that used to be reserved for guests, such as spa treatments, brunch, pool day passes and other dining experiences - enjoy them yourself or make the perfect gift for any special occasion!"

These hotel passes can not only be great to make an original gift for someone, but also a gift for yourself. Here are 5 to enjoy this June:

1. Teppanyaki Show Cooking at the Iberostar Selection Llaut in Palma

Discover the Teppanyaki Show Cooking experience at the Iberostar Selection Llaut Palma hotel, organised by the Katagi Blau restaurant. Taste an incredible menu and enjoy the show, the flavours and the atmosphere. Get your Gift Voucher and live a different gourmet experience.

There are 2 set menus to choose from:

Menu 1 - Black tiger prawns with butter, garlic and ginger, with cherry salad, avocado and nuts // Sea bass with collagen emulsion, Chinese cabbage and pak choi or Teriyaki salmon, with Chinese cabbage and pak choi // Old beef tenderloin with asparagus and shiitake, accompanied by teppanyaki fried rice // Coconut pannacotta with raspberry sauce and mango sorbet - 55€

Menu 2 - Soba noodle soup // Black tiger prawns with butter, garlic and ginger, with cherry salad, avocado and nuts // Hamashi nigiri flambé // Octopus with chili crab sauce, crispy potato, Chinese cabbage and pak choi // Wagyu picanha with asparagus, mushrooms and teppanyaki fried rice // Chocolate sphere with orange mousse and spiced chocolate sauce, with tonka bean ice cream - 95€

Menus don't include drinks. Available from Wednesday to Sunday at 2pm, 7pm and 9.30pm. See here for more information.

2. Puerto Soller Pool Day Pass with Lunch

Cool off this summer with beautiful views and surrounded by nature thanks to the day pass that the Pure Salt Port de Soller hotel has prepared. A pool day with views and lunch awaits you.

Included in this voucher: Pool access, Sunbed (subject to availability) and 3-Course lunch: snack, main and dessert (drinks excluded). 35€. Voucher can be redeemed until October 31. Pure Salt Port de Soller is an Adults Only Hotel 14+. See here for more information.

3. Breakfast with access to the Spa in Playa de Muro

Treat yourself to a buffet breakfast at the Iberostar Playa de Muro: sweet, savory, hot dishes, eggs to taste, juices, coffees, teas... Complete your day with 90 minutes of access to the spa equipped with a heated semi-Olympic pool, jacuzzi, contrast showers and pebble footbath. A day to disconnect and relieve the tension of everyday life.

Included: Breakfast Buffet in Tramuntana Restaurant at Iberostar Playa de Muro // 90-min Spa Access: heated pool, jacuzzi, contrast bathrooms and pebble footbath // Wellness Kit: Towel (20€ deposit & one per person) ** Can be redeemed until October 30 (excluding August)

Breakfast: 7.30am - 10.15am // Spa: 7.30am - 2pm

40€ - See here for more information.

4. Fusion of Three Massages & GinTonic at Hospes Maricel & Spa

Hotel Hospes Maricel Mallorca invites you to experience its signature treatment that consists of three massages: back, legs and scalp. Enjoy the 45 min Indian Massage and relax with a GinTonic after the experience.

Included: Fusion of three massages (45 min): back, legs and scalp Indian Massage for one // GinTonic - 80€. See here for more information.

5. Gourmet Lunch at Tess de Mar at Sa Creu Nova

Enjoy the fabulous gastronomy of Tess de Mar with an excellent 3-course menu (starter, main course and dessert with water and bread included), located in Sa Creu Nova in Mallorca. Experience this gourmet menu that will undoubtedly make your day instantly better.

Included: Gourmet 3-Course lunch at Tess de Mar: to choose between 4 starters, 4 mains and 3 desserts // ** This voucher can only be redeemed from April 8 to November 12 // Excluded: Additional drinks during lunch // Closed on Sundays // 28€

See here for more information.