The full line-up for the Es Jardi festival in Magalluf this summer has been revealed. Joining UB40 on this years list are ABBA The New Experience and Abbey Road "The Beatles Show".

ABBA THE NEW EXPERIENCE - Friday, June 30 / Doors open at 7pm / Tickets from 18€

After 8 years of experience, Abba The New Experience has positioned itself as one of the best ABBA tribute bands, performing at festivals and venues such as the Barcelona Olympic Stadium, the Pedralbes Festival or the Palace of Catalan Music and with performances like the one they gave at the Swedish Consulate in 2021.

The band will bring their new and exciting show in which they take the legendary ABBA songs further and where the experience with the public is more intense. An opportunity to experience the essence of some of the catchiest melodies that marked the lives of many in the ’70s and ’80s and that have managed to remain in the collective memory of several generations.

'THE BEATLES SHOW' - Saturday, July 15 / Doors open at 7pm / Tickets from 18€

The prestigious band Abbey Road, with a career than spans more than 30 years, will bring a show that combines technology with the essence of the Beatles. For two hours, we will travel back in time and re-live the discography of the Liverpool four, who revolutionised the foundations of modern music.

An incredible respect for the original voices and sound, costume changes made in the image of the originals according to the period, the instruments used are the same as those used by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr... It will be hard to believe that we are not in front of the authors of unrepeatable songs like 'Love Me Do', 'She Loves You', 'I Want To Hold Your Hand', 'Help! ', 'Yesterday', 'Penny Lane', 'Hey Jude' or 'Let It Be' in this show for all ages, where the audience can sing and dance to universal hymns that are part of the musical imagination of every music lover.