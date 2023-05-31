Campos - 8pm: Sonya Godarska (soprano), Vratislav Kriz (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bernstein, Gershwin, Mozart and others. Bodega Dalt Turó, Ctra. Campos-Santanyi km. 43.8. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair - 8pm: Folk dance with Estel del Cocó and Lloseta pipers. By Bar Bestard, C. Guillem Santandreu.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 5pm: Dance of the cossiers. From C. Sant Rafel 86 to the town hall. 8.30pm: Opening address and concert by the Manacor Band of Music, Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 8pm: Rafael Quirant Porcar (soprano), Jezabel Esbri Rodríguez (piano); Handel, Vivaldi and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.

Palmanova - 10pm: Marlena (Spanish pop duo). Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. 18 euros.

Porreres - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Escolania Blauets de Lluc (Lluc Monastery Choir). Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Sa Pobla, Potato Fair - From 7.30pm: 22 bars, restaurants and others; 7.30pm: Opening performance by the Sa Pobla Band of Music; 9.30pm: Blues Beer Band. Plaça Major.

Saturday, June 3

Biniali, Biniali Fair - 10am: Children's entertainment; 4.30pm: Xaranga music with Els Valencians; 7pm-1am: Party with Islanders and DJs. Plaça Puríssima.

Cala Millor - 9pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, Jorge Giménez (cello); Elgar Concerto for Cello and Orchestra Op. 85, Brahms Symphony No. 2 Op. 73. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros. samaniga.es.

Cala Millor - Children’s Aquathlon. 10am: Three different categories. Price 5 euros. Popular race of 7kms starting at 11.30am. Price 7 euros. totaltrimallorca.com. Be advised of road closures.

Campos - 8pm: Aina Tramullas (singer-songwriter). Sant Blai Oratory. Five euros.

Esporles - 6.30pm: Sonya Godarska (soprano), Vratislav Kriz (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bernstein, Gershwin, Mozart and others. Bodega Son Vich de Superna, Ctra. Esporles km. 8. 40 euros. euroclassics.es.

Felanitx - 6pm: Cirko, Tom Trovador and others. Music School and Conservatory Courtyard, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair - 11am: Mass in homage to Lloseta’s shoemakers.12 noon: Opening of the fair; sale of shoes, exhibitions. Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Junior dance, Zumba. By Bar Bestard, C. Guillem Santandreu. 7pm: Coral Minuet Bunyola, Cor Musicart Lloseta. At the church.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 6pm: Grand opening: Concerts - Corizonas, The Royal Flash and others, Plaça Ramon Llull; Human towers, Plaça Sa Bassa; Wine tasting for DO Pla i Llevant, Municipal Park (15 euros). 8pm: Concert - Morphosis Ensemble, Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister. 9.30pm: Folk dance and music, Plaça des Cós.

Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Maico (Mallorca pop, rock). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Whole Lotta Band (Led Zeppelin tribute). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 15-18 euros. esgremi.com.

Porreres - 8pm: Filharmònica Porrerenca. Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Three euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Puerto Alcudia - 3pm: Trofeu Alcudiamar regatta. 6pm-11.30pm: Live music and food trucks. Alcudiamar marina.

Puigpunyent, Ecology Fair - 6pm: Opening of the fair, human towers, climbing wall. 11.30pm: Sustrandos and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Pobla, Potato Fair - From 7.30pm: 22 bars, restaurants and others; 7.30pm: Batukada d’Albopas. Plaça Major.

Soller - 8pm: Music of the world in Catalan. Capella Escolàpies Courtyard, C. Batac 25. Free.

Sunday, June 4

Biniali, Biniali Fair - From 10am: Traditional fair and market. Children's playground and traditional games. 10.30am: Xaranga music with Els Buruños at Bodega Binigrau. 7pm: Folk music and dance with Roada, Plaça Puríssima.

Cala Millor - 12th Triathlon Mallorca Internatinal. 8am: Half Distance 113 (1900m swim, 90km cycling and 21km run). 10am: Olymic 51,5 (1500m swim, 40km cycling and 10km run). 10.40am: Small 50,5 (500m swim, 45km cycling and 5km run). Swimming will take place at the beach. 1.30pm prize ceremony. totaltrimallorca.com. Be advised of possible road closures. See below the routes of each of the events taking plac.e

Felanitx - 6pm: Orfeó Alaro (choir). Sant Salvador Church, Puig de Sant Salvador. Free.

Inca - 8pm: Pau Debon (vocals), Antoni Bujosa (piano); singer with the group Antònia Font interprets poems by Pere Suau. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. teatreprincipalinca.com. 7-15 euros.

Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair - 10am: Pipers’ street procession; sale of shoes, exhibitions, Plaça Espanya; classic cars, Plaça Església. 11am-2pm: Pipers; 1pm: Mancor de la Vall cavallet dancers, Plaça Espanya. 11.30am: Cor Gospel Tramuntana and Palma Gospel Singers. By the church. 5pm: Demonstration of making shoes by hand, Plaça Espanya.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 10am-8pm: Spring Fair; Artisan products, sport, cars and machinery, clothes, food. Various locations. 5pm: Urban and fitness dance, Plaça Ramon Llull. 7pm: Concert of early music, Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister. 9.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Manafoc. Passeig Antoni Maura to Plaça Convent.

Palma - Poc A Poc Wine Fair. 11am to 6pm. Gremi Fusters 45. Over 25 producers of natural wine and a selection of food and drinks from Mallorca's very best.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - From 3pm: Elrow presents ‘Delusionville’; Claptone, Tini Gresser and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 9pm: Nina Persson and James Yorkston (folk). Bellver Castle. 33 euros

contrastmallorca.com / ticketib.com.

Pollensa - 8pm: Carles Dènia (vocals), Carmela Cristos (cello), Pep Garau (wind instruments), Toni Mora (keyboards), David Domínguez (percussion); interpretations of poetry by Federico García Lorca. Club Pollença, Plaça Major. 15 euros.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Puerto Alcudia - 10am / 12 noon: Batucada drummers. 1pm: Trofeu Alcudiamar regatta. Alcudiamar marina.

Puigpunyent, Ecology Fair - From 10am: Artisan and ecological products. 10am: Procession; giants and pipers. 10.30am: Mancor de la Vall cavallet dancers. 11am: Folk dance. 5.30pm: Concert - Veus de la Tardor. 6.30pm: Concert by the school of music. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Riu Dolç Brass. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. sapobla.cat.

Monday, June 5

Palma - 7pm: Deepak Chopra, Awakened Life (alternative medicine/consciousness guru). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. From 55 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (In English.)

Wednesday, June 7

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 8.15pm: Music, poetry, tapas, wine. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister, limited numbers, 40 euros.

Thursday, June 8

Sineu - 10pm: David Gómez - one piano and 200 candles. Finca Cas Pianista, Ctra. Sineu-Ariany. 30-50 euros. davidgomezpiano.com.

Weekly markets on the island

Open from 8am to 1pm

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.