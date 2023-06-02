Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of the Mediterranean, the enchanting island of Mallorca beckons wine lovers from around the world to indulge in a sensory adventure like no other. Renowned for its diverse terroir, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional winemaking traditions, Mallorca has emerged as a captivating destination for wine enthusiasts seeking to uncover the hidden treasures of the Mediterranean wine scene. Enjoy a special wine experience in Mallorca, where you can savour some of the best wines the island's grapes have to offer. Here are 3 vineyards to visit this June:

1. Bodega Ribas in Consell

This winery is one of the oldest and most prestigious wineries on the island. With a rich history dating back to 1711, Ribas Winery carries a legacy of winemaking traditions that have been passed down through generations.

You have three options when it comes to wine tasting:

Tour and Tasting - Guided tour of the winery and tasting of a selection of 3 wines. Served with artisanal Majorcan bread and Ribas Extra Virgin Olive Oil and assortment of Mallorca vegetable cocas. Duration 1.30h. Price: Adults 25€ /Children from 6 to 17 years old 12,50€ / Under 5's go free

Tour, tasting and appetizers - Guided tour of the winery and tasting of a selection of 4 wines. Served with platters of cured Iberico ham, cheeses from the Balearic Islands and other local products. Duration 2 hours. Price: Adults from 42€ / Children from 6 to 17 from 21€ / Under 5's go free

Tour and wine pairing menu - Private tour of the vineyard and the cellar followed by a wine pairing menu in which each course is served with a different wine. The same menu will be served to the whole group. Duration 3 to 4 hours. Price: Adults from 77€ / Children from 6 to 17 from 38,50€ / Under 5's go free

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

All tours require prior booking. Ask for tours outside opening hours.

See here for bookings or call +34 971 62 26 73.

If you prefer you can send an email to info@bodegaribas.com or to visitas@bodegaribas.com for tour enquiries.

Located at C/ Muntanya 2, Consell - 07330

2. Bodegues Macià Batle in Santa Maria

Many people know the taste of their wines, but few know the source of the flavors. Discover the origin and visit the Macià Batle winery this summer.

During the visit you will get to know the process of elaboration of their wines, with the journey of the grape from the harvest and throughout the vinification.

You will be guided through the fermentation zones with its respective reservoirs, the bottling area, and further on to the chambers of the wine cellar where you will see their oak barrels and the last part of their aging zone with the resting bottles.

To round up the visit they will indulge you with a tasting of 5 wines, combined with Mallorcan delicacies elaborated by them, such as extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and exquisite pâtés.

Prices: Adults 20€ // Children 10 to 18 years 10€ // Children 0 to 10 years go free

Visiting hours: From March 21 to October 31 - Monday to Saturday 10.30am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm & 4pm. Sundays closed.

Visits to the Maciá Batle cellar are available in the following languages: English, Spanish, Catalan, German, French, Swedish & Russian.

Book your visit here or call 971 140 014 for more information.

Located at Camí Coanegra, s/n, Santa Maria del Camí - 07320.

3. Bodegas José L. Ferrer in Binissalem

Bodegas José L. Ferrer is a benchmark of tradition and innovation for the production of wines in Binissalem. Since 1931, four generations have continued to work to ensure that the Mallorcan flavour of their grapes is enjoyed around the world through each of their wines.

In 1931, aged 28, José L. Ferrer founded this winery under the name Vinícola de Binissalem, and it was pioneering in Mallorca: it introduced new vine growing techniques, the bottling of wines for sale, ageing of wines in oak barrels, creating white wines using local varieties and subsequently, exporting wines to Europe and the United States.

At present, the winery is still managed by the family, specifically, by José L. Roses, grandson of the founder, who worked from an early age alongside his grandfather, and his children María and Pepe, who have been taking great care of the management of the winery ever since they began just like their forebears, working each day to ensure that the years of family tradition and innovation continue to make the history of Bodegas José L. Ferrer unique.

There are 4 different wine tasting experiences available: Tour Mantonegro, Tour Moll, Callet Magnum and Wine & Chocolate.

Tour Mantonegro: Tasting of 4 selected Premium wines accompanied by Quelitas (typical Mallorcan crackers), Mahon Mercadal cheese, cured meats and their own organic grape jam. Adults 24€; Children between 9-17 12€; Children under 9 years go free.

Tour Moll: Tasting of 3 selected wines accompanied by Quelitas (typical Mallorcan crackers), Mahon Mercadal cheese, cured meats and grape jam. Adults 18€; Children between 9-17 12€; Children under 9 years go free.

Callet Magnum: Guided tour of the winery facilities where the history of the building, its vineyards, the Binissalem D.O. and the winemaking process are explained. Finishing with a tasting in the Veritas cellar of 4 wines in magnum format accompanied by: Selection of Mallorcan Inca biscuits, Mahon cheese DO. Mercadal, cured meats and their own organic grape jam. Duration Approx: 70 min - Minimum: 12 pax - Maximum: 120 pax. Adults 30€; Children between 9-17 18€; Children under 9 years go free.

Wine & Chocolate: Guided tour of the winery facilities where the history of the building, the family, the vineyards, the Binissalem D.O. and the winemaking process are explained. Tasting of 4 wines from the premium Veritas range paired with Soller Orange Chocolate 65%, Flor de Sal Chocolate 70%, Milk Chocolate with almonds and accompanied by a selection of Inca biscuits, with which we Mallorcans often accompany chocolate. Approx. duration: 70 min. Minimum 6 pax - Maximum: 50 pax. Adults 25€; Children between 9-17 15€; Children under 9 years 8€.

Visits are scheduled Monday to Saturday at 11am, at 1pm and 3.30pm. Sundays at 11am and 1pm.

Call and book your visit on +34 971 100 100 or send them an email at visitas@vinosferrer.com

Shop hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 7pm; Saturday from 10am to 6pm; Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Located at Carrer del Conquistador 103, Binissalem - 07350.