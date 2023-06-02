Between June 30 and July 4 a new edition of Cinema Lliure a la Platja (Free cinema on the beach) returns to Mallorca and this year it will be held in Palma and Pollensa.

The programme starts with Cinco Lobitos, directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa on Friday, June 30 at the Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma. It will be screened in Spanish. It will also be showing a short film Judit by Ana Gago.

On Saturday, July 1 the film Alcarràs by Carla Simón will be screened at the beach in Can Pastilla and before a short film Un diumenge qualsevol, by Eugenia Sampedro will be showing. Alcarràs will be shown again at the Plataja de Tamarells in Pollensa (in front of Avinguda París). This film will be shown in Catalan with English subtitles. Prior to its screening the short Qui sent música by Marina Rueda will be shown.

Ses Fontanelles beach in Palma on Sunday, July 2 will screen the British film Aftersun by Charlotte Wells which will be in English with Spanish subtitles. The film stars Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio

and Celia Rowlson-Hall. Prior to it showing the short Un parell de cançons després by Jaume Carrió will be screened. This film will also be shown on Tuesday, July 4 at the Plataja de Tamarells in Pollensa. A short Cròniques dun molinet de clorur de sodi by Pau Amer will be sceened first.

The films will be shown once the sun has goes down (usually between 9.30pm and 10pm). All screenings are free.