Discover 5 fantastic indoor activities in Mallorca to make the most of the rainy week (or not).
1. Go to the Circus
The Circo Histórico Raluy will be in Palma for it's final week (last performance on Sunday, June 11) with their show KIRKO: a family show, full of acrobatics, juggling, balancing acts and flight stunts.
The big circus tent is located at Palma's Trui Son Fusteret showground - Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n, 07009 Palma, Illes Balears - See map here
Shows: Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th & Friday 9th at 6.45pm / Saturday 10th at 12.15pm & 5pm / Sunday 11th at 12.15pm & 5pm
Tickets from 5.50€ available online.
The Rafa Nadal Museum gives you the opportunity to see live the only exhibit that holds the best moments during Rafa Nadal’s sports career from when he began playing tennis as a child until today. You can also see the various exclusive donations of objects from the greatest athletes of all times.
The time has come to put your skills to the test with the Rafa Nadal Museum simulators. Practise and share in an innovative and technological environment that assures thrilling entertainment. Live an experience that changes the way you see competition! Tennis, rowing, Formula 1, mountain cycling, virtual reality platforms…and much more!
Open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6.30pm (last entry 5.30pm)
Located at Ctra. Cales de Mallorca s/n, km 1.2 - Manacor - See map here
Tickets: Adults 18€, Children 10€, Over 65’s 12€, Special needs 6€, Under 8s go free.
Get the 401 bus from Palma to Cala Millor, stopping in Manacor (7th stop) or get the train from Palma to Manacor T3 (last stop). Bus and train fare is 4.50€ per person each way. Under 4s go free.
3. Coldplay Tribute in Palma surrounded by candles
Pianist and composer Laura Andrés will be bringing the magic of a live music experience to Palma's Trui Theatre with a special tribute to Coldplay.
Born in Sabadell, Barcelona, she has a long career as a pianist and keyboard player with other artists, projects and companies of different kinds (Shakira, Beth, La Cubana, Dagoll Dagom, etc.).
Currently, in addition to her more personal projects, she performs tribute concerts of different authors for Candlelight, which have taken her to play all over Europe and to arrange some tributes worldwide.
Candlelight Programme: Tribute to Coldplay at Trui Teatre
Watches
Don't panic
Speed of Sound
Problems
Fix you
Paradise
In My Place
Adventure of a lifetime
Hymn for the weekend
Yellow
The Scientist
Sky Full of Stars
My Universe
Long Live Life
Date and time: Friday, June 9 at 9.30pm
Tickets from 25€ available online.
Location: Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, 07013 Palma, Illes Balears - See map here
*Duration of the concert: approx. 65 minutes (doors open 45 minutes before, no access after the start of the concert)
*All guests must be 8 years of age or older to attend. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
* Venue adapted for wheelchair accessibility.
4. Go E-Karting
Ekarts is an unprecedented leisure space in Mallorca, where fun and excitement with family and friends is guaranteed. Feel the adrenaline as you drive an electric kart at top speed on a technical, daring and competitive closed track.
Their indoor karting has a panoramic view of the entire track, so you can follow the races in detail and enjoy your experience to the full. They also organise activities such as birthdays, events, stag and hen parties...
Open Monday to Friday 2pm-9pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am-10pm
Races starting from 17€ - See full price list here
Located at the Mallorca Fashion Outlet - Autopista Palma - Inca, km. 7,1 - 07141, Marratxí
See map here
5. Go shopping
Porto Pi is the main reference point in Palma when it comes to shopping and fun. Its privileged location in front of the port, on the promenade, and its long history as the only shopping center in the city make it the best place to do all kinds of shopping and enjoy the best variety of restaurants, fashion and leisure.
The main reference in fashion and leisure for tourists and residents Porto Pi boasts the most prominent local, national and international brands; Zara, Massimo Dutti, Uterqüe, Mango, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, etc. The center also offers continuous promotions and free services, such as Personal Shopper, which is very popular.
Stores open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday.
Located at Avenida Gabriel Roca 54 07015 Palma - See map here
