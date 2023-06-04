Discover 5 fantastic indoor activities in Mallorca to make the most of the rainy week (or not).

1. Go to the Circus

The Circo Histórico Raluy will be in Palma for it's final week (last performance on Sunday, June 11) with their show KIRKO: a family show, full of acrobatics, juggling, balancing acts and flight stunts.

The big circus tent is located at Palma's Trui Son Fusteret showground - Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n, 07009 Palma, Illes Balears - See map here

Shows: Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th & Friday 9th at 6.45pm / Saturday 10th at 12.15pm & 5pm / Sunday 11th at 12.15pm & 5pm

Tickets from 5.50€ available online.

2. Visit the Rafa Nadal Museum

The Rafa Nadal Museum gives you the opportunity to see live the only exhibit that holds the best moments during Rafa Nadal’s sports career from when he began playing tennis as a child until today. You can also see the various exclusive donations of objects from the greatest athletes of all times.

The time has come to put your skills to the test with the Rafa Nadal Museum simulators. Practise and share in an innovative and technological environment that assures thrilling entertainment. Live an experience that changes the way you see competition! Tennis, rowing, Formula 1, mountain cycling, virtual reality platforms…and much more!

Open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6.30pm (last entry 5.30pm)

Located at Ctra. Cales de Mallorca s/n, km 1.2 - Manacor - See map here

Tickets: Adults 18€, Children 10€, Over 65’s 12€, Special needs 6€, Under 8s go free.

Get the 401 bus from Palma to Cala Millor, stopping in Manacor (7th stop) or get the train from Palma to Manacor T3 (last stop). Bus and train fare is 4.50€ per person each way. Under 4s go free.

3. Coldplay Tribute in Palma surrounded by candles

Pianist and composer Laura Andrés will be bringing the magic of a live music experience to Palma's Trui Theatre with a special tribute to Coldplay.

Born in Sabadell, Barcelona, she has a long career as a pianist and keyboard player with other artists, projects and companies of different kinds (Shakira, Beth, La Cubana, Dagoll Dagom, etc.).

Currently, in addition to her more personal projects, she performs tribute concerts of different authors for Candlelight, which have taken her to play all over Europe and to arrange some tributes worldwide.

Candlelight Programme: Tribute to Coldplay at Trui Teatre

Watches

Don't panic

Speed of Sound

Problems

Fix you

Paradise

In My Place

Adventure of a lifetime

Hymn for the weekend

Yellow

The Scientist

Sky Full of Stars

My Universe

Long Live Life

Date and time: Friday, June 9 at 9.30pm

Tickets from 25€ available online.

Location: Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, 07013 Palma, Illes Balears - See map here

*Duration of the concert: approx. 65 minutes (doors open 45 minutes before, no access after the start of the concert)

*All guests must be 8 years of age or older to attend. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

* Venue adapted for wheelchair accessibility.

4. Go E-Karting

Ekarts is an unprecedented leisure space in Mallorca, where fun and excitement with family and friends is guaranteed. Feel the adrenaline as you drive an electric kart at top speed on a technical, daring and competitive closed track.

Their indoor karting has a panoramic view of the entire track, so you can follow the races in detail and enjoy your experience to the full. They also organise activities such as birthdays, events, stag and hen parties...

Open Monday to Friday 2pm-9pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am-10pm

Races starting from 17€ - See full price list here

Located at the Mallorca Fashion Outlet - Autopista Palma - Inca, km. 7,1 - 07141, Marratxí

See map here

5. Go shopping

Porto Pi is the main reference point in Palma when it comes to shopping and fun. Its privileged location in front of the port, on the promenade, and its long history as the only shopping center in the city make it the best place to do all kinds of shopping and enjoy the best variety of restaurants, fashion and leisure.

The main reference in fashion and leisure for tourists and residents Porto Pi boasts the most prominent local, national and international brands; Zara, Massimo Dutti, Uterqüe, Mango, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, etc. The center also offers continuous promotions and free services, such as Personal Shopper, which is very popular.

Stores open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday.

Located at Avenida Gabriel Roca 54 07015 Palma - See map here