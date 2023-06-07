Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9.30pm: Party night with groups Valnou and La Canción del Verano plus DJ. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma, Binter NightRun Mallorca-Ultima Hora - 7.45pm (Green Mile); 5 and 10 kilometres (to be run at 8.15pm and 9pm respectively). elitechip.net

Palma - 9.30pm: Candlelight, tribute to Coldplay; pianist Laura Andrés. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-35 euros. truiteatre.es / feverup.com.

Portals Nous - 9pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit for Caritas. Oratori de Portals, C. Oratori 1. Ten euros.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7pm: Announcement of the fair, plus pipers. Town hall balcony. 7.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 9.30pm: Selva Band of Music. 10.30pm: The Three Jaumes in concert - Anglada, Mas, Perpinyà. Plaça Major.

Soller - 8pm: Barry Sargent (baroque violin), 'Integral de Bach'; Sonata No. 1 in G minor BMV 1001, Partita No. 1 in B minor BMV 1002, Sonata No. 3 in C major BMV 1005. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.

Dragonera Tango in Deya.

Saturday, June 10

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Dragonera Tango, an evening of tangos and boleros. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. 25 euros. dimfentradas.com.

Inca - 9pm: Juno - Zahara and Martí Perarnau; synths, guitars, rhythm boxes, vocals. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 22 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lluc - 8pm: Sons de Nit 2023: Carlos Núñez (Galician bagpipe, recorders) with Mallorca pipers and whistlers. Lluc Monastery School Courtyard. 20 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

Llucmajor - 8pm: José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paula Riera (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bodega Vi Rei wine tasting. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Open day at the Rafa Nadal Club, Ctra. Cales de Mallorca; activities for adults and children. 6pm: Gathering of giants. Procession from C. Nou at 7pm, dance of giants at 8pm in Plaça Sant Jaume. 6pm: Party evening and night with Eva & The Kool Katz, Cirko, O-ERRA and DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma, Festival Simfonic - 11am: Acàdemia Khrismusic and Marinaeduca. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 6pm: Piano and guitar, Escuela de Música Isicio Torrecillas. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3; Chamber orchestra, Escola Música Ireneu Segarra. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9; Palma School of Music, Sa Pobla Band of Music, Santa Margalida Band of Music. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. simfonic.org.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir, Daniel Mulet (piano), Marcela Inguanzo (soprano); Bellini, Fauré, Hahn. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Pay as you wish.

Palma - 10pm: Joaquín Sabina. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. SOLD OUT.

Pollensa - From 5pm: Fiesta del Verano; La La Love You, Alexis Cabrera and many others. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel. Free.

Porreres, Fira de Albercoc (Apricot Fair) - 4.30pm-10.30pm: Sale of apricots, products made with apricots; 6pm: Folk dance with Estol Porrerenc; 6.30pm: Children's entertainment; 7.30pm: Music from Do Natural. Plaça Vila.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Carlota Coll (violin and loops), Gabriel Fiol (cello and loops). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Five euros.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7.30am: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 6pm: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major, procession and opening of the market. 6.30pm: Distilling of myrtle water. Plaça Major. 9.30pm: Pastries; vegetable and sweet. Placeta Església. 12 midnight: Fire of the Estol de ses Herbes, plus giants and batucada drummers. Plaça Major.

Son Servera, Fira Nocturna - From 8pm: Stalls, exhibitions, live music. Son Servera centre.

Valldemossa - 8.30pm: Rafael Kyrychenko (piano); Bach, Mozart, Mussorgsky. Chopin & Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / 616 906 574 / WhatsApp 659 639 100.

Sunday, June 11

Felanitx - 8pm: Cinema music with projections; Aina Campaner, Marta Serra (sopranos), Francesc Blanco (piano). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 6pm: Parade of floats and costumes; batucada. Passeig Na Camel-la. 9pm: Stabat Mater, musicians from the Palma Conservatory. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 9pm: Line dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma, Corpus Christi - 6pm: Eucharist. Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull. Followed by procession through the old centre of Palma from the Cathedral to Plaça Cort and Palau Reial.

Pollensa, Corpus Christi - 6.30pm: Mass, followed by the Dance of the Eagles and Sant Joan Pelós in the streets.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

S'Alqueria Blanca - 8pm: Santanyi International Festival of Music, Catalina Roig (flute), Rafael González (piano); Falla, Piazzolla and others. Free. ajsantanyi.net.

Son Servera, Agricultural and Artisan Fair - From 10am: Animals' zone, traditional cuisine, giants, pipers and more. Son Servera centre.

Tuesday, June 13

Palma - 5pm-12 midnight: The Dream Island Festival. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 27.50 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Dina Nedeltcheva.

Wednesday, June 14

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Maria del Hoyo Perez de Rada and Dina Nedeltcheva (pianos); Falla, Fauré, Márquez, Schubert. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimfentradas.com.