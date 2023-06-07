Porreres apricot fair

Friday, June 9

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9.30pm: Party night with groups Valnou and La Canción del Verano plus DJ. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma, Binter NightRun Mallorca-Ultima Hora - 7.45pm (Green Mile); 5 and 10 kilometres (to be run at 8.15pm and 9pm respectively). elitechip.net

Palma - 9.30pm: Candlelight, tribute to Coldplay; pianist Laura Andrés. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-35 euros. truiteatre.es / feverup.com.

Portals Nous - 9pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit for Caritas. Oratori de Portals, C. Oratori 1. Ten euros.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7pm: Announcement of the fair, plus pipers. Town hall balcony. 7.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 9.30pm: Selva Band of Music. 10.30pm: The Three Jaumes in concert - Anglada, Mas, Perpinyà. Plaça Major.

Soller - 8pm: Barry Sargent (baroque violin), 'Integral de Bach'; Sonata No. 1 in G minor BMV 1001, Partita No. 1 in B minor BMV 1002, Sonata No. 3 in C major BMV 1005. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.

Dragonera Tango in Deya.

Saturday, June 10

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Dragonera Tango, an evening of tangos and boleros. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. 25 euros. dimfentradas.com.

Inca - 9pm: Juno - Zahara and Martí Perarnau; synths, guitars, rhythm boxes, vocals. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 22 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lluc - 8pm: Sons de Nit 2023: Carlos Núñez (Galician bagpipe, recorders) with Mallorca pipers and whistlers. Lluc Monastery School Courtyard. 20 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

Llucmajor - 8pm: José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Paula Riera (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bodega Vi Rei wine tasting. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Open day at the Rafa Nadal Club, Ctra. Cales de Mallorca; activities for adults and children. 6pm: Gathering of giants. Procession from C. Nou at 7pm, dance of giants at 8pm in Plaça Sant Jaume. 6pm: Party evening and night with Eva & The Kool Katz, Cirko, O-ERRA and DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma, Festival Simfonic - 11am: Acàdemia Khrismusic and Marinaeduca. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 6pm: Piano and guitar, Escuela de Música Isicio Torrecillas. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3; Chamber orchestra, Escola Música Ireneu Segarra. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9; Palma School of Music, Sa Pobla Band of Music, Santa Margalida Band of Music. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. simfonic.org.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir, Daniel Mulet (piano), Marcela Inguanzo (soprano); Bellini, Fauré, Hahn. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Pay as you wish.

Palma - 10pm: Joaquín Sabina. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. SOLD OUT.

Pollensa - From 5pm: Fiesta del Verano; La La Love You, Alexis Cabrera and many others. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel. Free.

Porreres, Fira de Albercoc (Apricot Fair) - 4.30pm-10.30pm: Sale of apricots, products made with apricots; 6pm: Folk dance with Estol Porrerenc; 6.30pm: Children's entertainment; 7.30pm: Music from Do Natural. Plaça Vila.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Carlota Coll (violin and loops), Gabriel Fiol (cello and loops). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Five euros.

CELEBRACION DE LA FIRA DE SES HERBES EN SELVA

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7.30am: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 6pm: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major, procession and opening of the market. 6.30pm: Distilling of myrtle water. Plaça Major. 9.30pm: Pastries; vegetable and sweet. Placeta Església. 12 midnight: Fire of the Estol de ses Herbes, plus giants and batucada drummers. Plaça Major.

Son Servera, Fira Nocturna - From 8pm: Stalls, exhibitions, live music. Son Servera centre.

Valldemossa - 8.30pm: Rafael Kyrychenko (piano); Bach, Mozart, Mussorgsky. Chopin & Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / 616 906 574 / WhatsApp 659 639 100.

FESTIVIDAD DEL CORPUS CHRISTI, EL ANCESTRAL BAILE DE LAS AGUILAS Y SANT JOAN PELOS.

Sunday, June 11

Felanitx - 8pm: Cinema music with projections; Aina Campaner, Marta Serra (sopranos), Francesc Blanco (piano). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 6pm: Parade of floats and costumes; batucada. Passeig Na Camel-la. 9pm: Stabat Mater, musicians from the Palma Conservatory. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 9pm: Line dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma, Corpus Christi - 6pm: Eucharist. Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull. Followed by procession through the old centre of Palma from the Cathedral to Plaça Cort and Palau Reial.

Pollensa, Corpus Christi - 6.30pm: Mass, followed by the Dance of the Eagles and Sant Joan Pelós in the streets.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

S'Alqueria Blanca - 8pm: Santanyi International Festival of Music, Catalina Roig (flute), Rafael González (piano); Falla, Piazzolla and others. Free. ajsantanyi.net.

Son Servera, Agricultural and Artisan Fair - From 10am: Animals' zone, traditional cuisine, giants, pipers and more. Son Servera centre.

Tuesday, June 13

Palma - 5pm-12 midnight: The Dream Island Festival. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 27.50 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Dina Nedeltcheva.

Wednesday, June 14

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Maria del Hoyo Perez de Rada and Dina Nedeltcheva (pianos); Falla, Fauré, Márquez, Schubert. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimfentradas.com.