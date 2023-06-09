Mallorca is home to several fantastic water parks that offer thrilling rides and aquatic fun. Here are some popular water parks in Mallorca:

Located in El Arenal, Aqualand is one of the largest water parks on the island, featuring a wide range of slides, wave pools, and children's areas.

Location: Autovia Palma Arenal Km 15, 07600 El Arenal, Balearic Islands - See map here

Opening hours: June and September 10am to 5pm // July and August 10am to 6pm

Tickets: Adults from 32€; Children from 14€ - Buy tickets here

Extra information: You can get faster access to the attractions by purchasing a FAST PASS. FAST PASS sales are limited in the park but online purchases are guaranteed. Buy online and you will have a guaranteed FAST PASS. There is also a locker service for 6€ per day, a hammock service for 5€ per day and a covered car park for 7€ per day. There is also a food hut with wide range of food, drinks and ice creams on sale.

How to get there

City Buses: The EMT’s no. 23 bus service departs from Palma and stops right opposite the park’s car park.

This water park in Puerto Alcudia is a family-friendly attraction, offering slides, pools, a mini-golf course, and various other activities.

Location: Av. Tucà, s/n, 07400 Port d'Alcúdia, Illes Balears - See map here

Opening hours: June, September and October 10.30am to 5pm // July and August 10am to 6pm

Tickets: Adults from 29.95€; Children from 21.95€ - Buy tickets here

Extra information: The lockers and hammocks have an additional cost as they are an extra service that is not included in the ticket price. Parking is free exclusively for Hidropark customers. There are also hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, a buffet restaurant and a BBQ service at an extra cost.

Western Water Park

Situated in Magaluf, Western Water Park has a Wild West theme with slides, lazy rivers, waterfalls, and even a cowboy show.

Location: Ctra. Cala Figuera a Sa Porrasa, 2-22, Magalluf, Balearic Islands - See map here

Opening hours: June, September and October 10am to 5pm // July and August 10am to 6pm

Tickets: Adults from 32€; Children from 14€ - Buy tickets here

Extra information: You can get faster access to the attractions by purchasing a FAST PASS. FAST PASS sales are limited in the park but online purchases are guaranteed. Buy online and you will have a guaranteed FAST PASS. There is also a locker service for 6€ per day, a hammock service for 5€ per day and a covered car park for 7€ per day. There is also a food hut with wide range of food, drinks and ice creams on sale.

How to get there

By car: PM-1 Palma-Andratx motorway. Junction 13. 15 minutes from Palma and 5 minutes from Palmanova. 50 minutes from Pollensa, Alcudia, Ca’n Picafort, Cala Millor, Cala Ratjada, Calas de Mallorca and Cala d’Or.

By bus: There are regular bus services from Palma (routes 106), Palma Nova (106),

Magaluf (123), Santa Ponça (123) and Peguera (123). From Pollensa, Alcudia, Ca’n Picafort, Cala Ratjada, Cala Millor, Calas de Mallorca and Cala d’Or, there are bus services run by various companies operating in the area.

Marineland Mallorca

Although primarily a marine park, Marineland in Costa d'en Blanes also has water slides, a wave pool, and a children's area.

Location: C/ Garcilaso de la Vega, 9, 07181 Costa d’en Blanes, Mallorca - See map here

Opening hours: From April to October 10 to 5pm

Tickets: Adults from 29€; Children from 12€ - Buy tickets here

Extra information: The park has self-service restaurants and pizzerias. Ask a member of staff for the available experiences and shows on the day. There is parking regulated by the ORA.

How to get there

By car: Motorway from Palma towards Andratx and take the Costa d’en Blanes exit which is 5 minutes from Palmanova, 10 from Palma and 50 from Alcúdia, Cala Millor and Cala d’Or.

By bus: TIB lines 104, 106 and 107 make the route Palma↔Magalluf/Palmanova/Peguera with a stop in Marineland in both directions.

Katmandu Park

Located in Magalluf, Katmandu Park is an amusement park that includes a water park section with slides, splash zones, and family-friendly attractions.

Location: Avenida Pedro Vaquer Ramis 9, 07181 Magaluf, Balearic Islands - See map here

Opening hours: 31st March - 18th June 10am - 6pm // 19th June - 10th September 10am - 10pm //

11th September - 5th November 10am - 6pm. *Specific attraction timetables might change during the season.

Tickets: Adults from 28€; Children from 20€ - Buy tickets here

Extra information: Tasty treats, salty snacks, soft drinks and adult beverages are available inside the park.