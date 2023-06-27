On Wednesday, June 28, the latest Harrison Ford film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres across Mallorca. The film is a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and serves as the fifth and final instalment in the Indiana Jones film series.

Dial of Destiny is the only film in the series that is neither directed by Steven Spielberg nor written by George Lucas, with both serving as executive producers instead. It is also the only film in the series not to be distributed by Paramount Pictures, following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm that transferred film rights for future sequels. Paramount instead retains the distribution rights to the first four films and a residual associate credit.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, screening out-of-competition, on May 18, 2023, exactly fifteen years after the Cannes premiere of The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The film received a five-minute standing ovation.

Stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen and its directed James Mangold.

Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 22m

Showtimes at Rivoli are: 3.30pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm

Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: 4pm

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 6.20pm & 9.45pm

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6pm & 7.50pm (both Wed & Thu) ; 9pm (Wed only)