As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, Mallorca awakens with a bewitching charm. Explore the enchanting island's Halloween offerings and discover the ghoulish delights that await on this Mediterranean paradise.

For all the family

Pirates Adventure/Reloaded Monster Mash-up

Adventure/Reloaded Halloween, a twist for all ages on Tuesday, October 31 from 6pm. Pirates spooky spectacular is one of Mallorca's most renowned events, this year expect to be haunted by some well-known creepy characters. Its fright night so there's amazing prizes for those who come in the best fancy dress costumes! Enjoy an evening with plenty of tricks and treats... a pre-show dinner of roast chicken & chips, followed by an ice cream, with a vegetarian option on request. Soft drinks are included in the price and there is a fully licenced bar to purchase all your other drinks, followed by world-class entertainment with an evil twist! A spook-tacular night guaranteed. Tickets available from 29.99€ for children and 49.99€ for adults. See piratesadventure.com

Nightlife

Lío Mallorca

The concept of restaurant, cabaret, discotheque and club with which the Pacha Group revolutionised Mallorca summer nights in August will be celebrtaing Halloween in style. The Halloween closing party will be held on October 31, where those who wish to attend will be able to enjoy a special dinner designed by chefs Andreu Genestra and Felip Moreno. This party is being prepared with a terrifying atmosphere and special surprises unique to this day. Tickets coming soon.

BCM Mallorca

Halloween is one of the busiest events of the year for the Mallorca nightlife scene, and BCM will be one of many clubs opening their doors for this occasion. No acts have been confirmed for now. Doors open at 11pm on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets from 20€ for residents / 40€ for non-residents. VIP access from 75€. See bcmmallorca.com

Social Club Mallorca

Palma also welcomes this popular craze, and Social Club will be hosting "Halloween Misfits" with DJs ELFO and Sergi Alles headlining the night. Doors open at 11pm on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets are available from 13€ at reservations.wearesocial.club - Have a Happy Social Halloween!

Decapolis Music Club

Join in a spooktacular Halloween celebration at Decapolis in Palma on Tuesday, October 31 from 11.30pm! The night promises thrilling entertainment and music from Djs Belucci and Maelso, plus costume competitions for the best group and couple costumes, where you can win fabulous prizes, including bottles of bubbly. Enjoy performances by dancers and acrobats, mesmerizing shows, and top-notch decorations. Get your pre-sale tickets now at entradium.com for just €10 plus handling fees. See you at the haunt!

Halloween at Gringos Bingo

The end of season Halloween special rave-bingo night with prizes, on-stage audience dance-offs, tequila, and much more! Plus a lock in at the end of the night! Taking place on Tuesday, October 31 at 10pm. Tickets from 44.99€ at www.gringosbingo.com

Es Gremi Music Centre

The most terrifying party of the year returns to Es Gremi. On Tuesday, October 31 from 11.30pm; a date to mark on the calendar if you are looking for the most terrifying night of all. Do you dare to spend a night with the most mysterious creatures of the night? Tickets available from 12€ at esgremi.com

Es Molí des Compte

Promoters 'Mi Pana' present Halloween Fest: The art of urbansound, a terrifying night to enjoy with all the best urban music. Taking place on Tuesday, October 31 from 12am to 6am. Tickets available from 15€ at ticketrona.com

* More information to come on events taking place over the island for this yearly creepy craze. Time to start thinking dress up!*