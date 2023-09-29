From medieval fortresses perched atop rugged cliffs to opulent palaces nestled in lush gardens, Mallorca's castles offer a journey through history, architecture, and breathtaking views. Join us as we explore 4 of the island's hidden treasures of antiquity.

Castell de Santueri

Located in Mallorca's Serra de Llevant in Felanitx, this castle boasts a commanding presence at 423 meters above sea level across 42,600 square meters. Strategically perched, it historically controlled extensive lands and vital ports, including Portocolom. This rocky fortress underwent medieval renovations, altering its Byzantine and Islamic remnants.

Its 1348-reconstructed walls with 370 battlements span 300 meters, featuring square and circular towers. Inside, provisions for long sieges included cultivation areas, cisterns, a chapel, ovens, and more. Designated a Cultural Interest site in 1949, Santueri Castle invites visitors to explore its rich history, heritage, and panoramic Mallorcan views. And with propitious time, you can see the island of Cabrera, and even glimpse the island of Minorca.

The route of this castle is marked by 11 iron posts approximately 1 meter high, with the letters A to K on the top. The most relevant information about the castle can be found in the brochure that you will receive along with your ticket. However, with your mobile phone with data coverage you can access more complete information by scanning the QR code of each of the points of the route.

Castell de Sant Elm

In the 13th century, King James II of Mallorca commissioned the construction of Sant Elm Castle, originally intended as a hospital for seafarers. This fortress features a prominent defensive tower with an artillery unit. Throughout the 16th and 17th centuries, it served as a crucial watchtower and refuge, safeguarding the region from Berber pirate and corsair raids. Within its walls, you'll find an oratory, a tranquil inner courtyard, a chapel, and a convent dining room, adding to its historical charm.

Nestled amidst a pine forest, Sant Elm Castle's location at the southwestern edge of the Serra de Tramuntana makes it an ideal starting point for hiking adventures. Its expansive terraces offer breathtaking views of Sa Dragonera, a natural park, and some of the Mediterranean's most splendid sunsets.

Castell de sa Punta de n’Amer

In the 16th century, the persistent threat of North African and Ottoman pirates prompted the need for fortified coastlines in Mallorca. However, the decision to build Castell de sa Punta de n'Amer was only made after a devastating attack in 1611 that inflicted severe damage on the east coast. Construction, delayed by financial difficulties and economic decline in Manacor, commenced in 1693 and concluded in 1696.

This fortress, standing 35 meters above sea level, housed 2-3 guards armed with sabers, muskets, and pistols. Its tower featured a cannon on the platform, capable of targeting hostile ships entering Cala Millor and Sa Coma bays. The unique square construction, with notches in the facades to thwart climbers, set it apart from other coastal defense towers. Although attacks on Mallorca dwindled in the 19th century, the fortress served as a communications post during the Spanish Civil War (1936-39), with adjoining barracks now converted into a restaurant offering stunning views over Cala Millor.

Inside the fortress, an exhibition hall showcases original weapons, uniforms, and artifacts. Visitors can ascend the narrow inner staircase to enjoy breathtaking views of Cala Millor and Sa Coma from the platform, where the Mallorcan flag proudly flutters in the gentle sea breezes.

Castell d'Alaró

Perched atop Puig de Alaró at an elevation of 815 meters, this castle is one of Mallorca's three rocky fortresses, along with Castell del Rei and Castell de Santueri. Originally built as a refuge during times of war, its history dates back to the Moorish occupation of Mallorca in the 10th century when it was known as 'Hisn Alarün.' In 1229, King Jaume I of Aragón faced resistance here during the island's conquest, ultimately succeeding in 1231.

In 1285, a failed campaign by Alonso III of Aragón played out within its walls, with local heroes Guillem Cabrit and Guillem Bassa defending Mallorca's king. Over the centuries, the castle fell into disrepair, with a chapel dedicated to Mare de Deu del Refugi d’Alaró erected in 1622. The last military presence departed in 1741. Today, the castle hosts annual expeditions and events, including celebrations during Easter and September, attracting visitors to its historic and scenic site.