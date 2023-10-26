Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, October 27.

New this week is The Killer showing at CineCiutat in Palma and Hypnotic showing at Artesiete in Fan. Also for the little ones Trolls Band Together showing at Cinesa Festival Park. Still screening this week is Killers of the Flower Moon at Augusta in Palma and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi, A Haunting in Venice in Rivoli. Tyler Swift: The Eras Tour is showing at Cinesa Festival Park.

The Killer (2023)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell. Director David Fincher. Plot After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Rated R. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 4.30pm (Sat);5pm (Sun, Mon & Tue);7.30pm (Sun); 9.15 (Fri);9.40pm (Sat); 9.45pm (Mon & Tue)





Hypnotic (2023)

Starring Ben Affleck, Alice Braga and JD Pardo. Director Robert Rodriguez. Plot A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government programme. Rated R. 1h 33m.

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma are: 7.45pm (Tue)

Trolls Band Together (2023)

Starring Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Zooey Deschanel. Directors Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz. Plot Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band ‘BroZone’ with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Rated PG. 1h 32m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 4.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue)

in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 4.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi are: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail. Director Emma Tammi. Plot A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won’t be so easy to get through. Pretty soon he will unveil what actually happened at Freddy’s. Rated PG-13. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi at: 4.10pm; 6.50pm; 9.30pm (all showing on Wednesday only)





Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Director Martin Scorsese. Plot Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Rated R. 3h 26m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma are: 4.30pm & 7.45pm (Only from Wed to Sun)

in Palma are: 4.30pm & 7.45pm (Only from Wed to Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 8.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi are: 8.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto PI are: 4.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. Director Kenneth Branagh. Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma are: daily at 3.30pm

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour

Starring Taylor Swift, Amanda Balen and Taylor Banksr. Director Sam Wrench. Plot Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. Rated NR. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 6pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu)

See you at the movies!