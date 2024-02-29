See below for locations, dates and times:
Puerto Alcudia: Wednesday's, Thursday's, Friday's and Saturday's from June 1 to September 30 from 6pm to 11pm. Located on Alcudia's seafront promenade.
Palmanova: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Palmanova's seafront promenade.
Magalluf: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located at the Plaza Jaques Sasson (next to Blackbeard's Beach Bar & Grill)
Santa Ponsa: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Santa Ponsa's seafront promenade.
Peguera: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Peguera's seafront promenade (Palmira Beach).
Pollensa: Tuesday's and Friday's from June to September from 7pm to midnight. Located on Pollensa's seafront promenade (Passeig de Angalda Camarasa).
Capdepera: Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's from 7pm to 11pm from May 1 to October 31. Located at the Plaza de El Castellet de Cala Ratjada.
Playa de Palma: Daily from May 1 to October 31 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Playa de Palma's seafront promenade.
Palma: Thursday's, Friday's, Saturday's and Sunday's from May 1 to September 30 from 7pm to 12.30am. Located at Passeig Sagrera.
Muro: Daily from May 20 to October 15 from 7pm to 11pm. Located at Avinguda del Mar.
S'Illot: Thursday's from June 1 to October 31 from 6pm to 11pm. Located at Camino de La Mar and surrounding areas.
Cala d'Or: Sunday's from May 1 to October 31 from 6pm to 11pm. Located at Plaza de La Costa de Cala D'Or.
Santanyi: Friday's from May 1 to September 30 from 7pm to 11pm. Located at Plaza Majora de Santanyi.
