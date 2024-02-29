Discover the enchanting allure of Mallorca's summer evening markets. Immerse yourself in vibrant stalls offering artisan crafts, savoury delicacies, and live music amidst the Mediterranean breeze.

See below for locations, dates and times:

Puerto Alcudia: Wednesday's, Thursday's, Friday's and Saturday's from June 1 to September 30 from 6pm to 11pm. Located on Alcudia's seafront promenade.

Palmanova: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Palmanova's seafront promenade.

Magalluf: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located at the Plaza Jaques Sasson (next to Blackbeard's Beach Bar & Grill)

Santa Ponsa: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Santa Ponsa's seafront promenade.

Peguera: Daily from May 1 to October 15 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Peguera's seafront promenade (Palmira Beach).

Pollensa: Tuesday's and Friday's from June to September from 7pm to midnight. Located on Pollensa's seafront promenade (Passeig de Angalda Camarasa).

Capdepera: Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's from 7pm to 11pm from May 1 to October 31. Located at the Plaza de El Castellet de Cala Ratjada.

Playa de Palma: Daily from May 1 to October 31 from 8pm to midnight. Located on Playa de Palma's seafront promenade.

Palma: Thursday's, Friday's, Saturday's and Sunday's from May 1 to September 30 from 7pm to 12.30am. Located at Passeig Sagrera.

Muro: Daily from May 20 to October 15 from 7pm to 11pm. Located at Avinguda del Mar.

S'Illot: Thursday's from June 1 to October 31 from 6pm to 11pm. Located at Camino de La Mar and surrounding areas.

Cala d'Or: Sunday's from May 1 to October 31 from 6pm to 11pm. Located at Plaza de La Costa de Cala D'Or.

Santanyi: Friday's from May 1 to September 30 from 7pm to 11pm. Located at Plaza Majora de Santanyi.