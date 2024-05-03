Guinness world record holder for the longest caricature, Antonio Bibiloni Palmer, alias BiBi, is touring the island this year with a retrospective exhibition of some 40 caricatures he drew for the Majorca Daily Bulletin over a period of nine years from June 2014.

BiBi is self taught and broke into the world of newspaper political cartoons aged just 17 before specialising in caricatures. And now, some 40 years later, he has tens of thousands of caricatures which document the history of Mallorca, the Balearics, Spain and the world carefully archived away.

It was back in 2014 that he branched out and joined the Majorca Daily Bulletin, and last night (Thursday) the first of four exhibitions opened at the Town Hall in Andratx.

The exhibition of 40 caricatures, many of which are extremely humorous, and two giant collages, which all accompanied and enhanced articles, news stories and interviews published in the Majorca Daily Bulletin during the decade BiBi collaborated with the newspaper, will continue in Andratx until May 17 before moving to the Town Hall in Calvia, June 21 to July 24, then Casal Son Tugores in Alaro from October 5 to 26. It will draw to a close in Palma, with the location and dates yet to be confirmed.

BiBi is extremely excited about the exhibition. Having spent much of his career collaborating for Mallorcan and Spanish publications, it was a challenge for him to have to deal with English-language stories, many of which related to British affairs or local affairs of a British nature.

But he took the offer in his stride and says that he loved the intricacies of the British sense of humour from the newsroom, the different angles taken on local news stories and approaches to certain individuals, especially politicians.

“What makes this exhibition unique,” he says, “is that each caricature is framed with the article, so people will not only be able to enjoy the caricatures, they will also be able to read the story it relates to, be able to put it all into context. I am sure some of the stories, interviews or articles will be new to viewers while others will bring back memories. Yes, I guess it is a trip down memory lane through my caricatures and articles featured in the Bulletin,” BiBi said.

“I am extremely proud of the work during those nine years, obviously I could not exhibit them all but I managed to narrow it down to 40 and I have chosen them on their impact, for their humour, their strong narrative and for the way in which they accompany and add to the story,” he explained.

BiBi’s world record caricature was drawn at El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas in aid of the Aspanob Foundation. It took 11 days to complete in 1998 and features 1,384 caricatures. It is 122 metres long, the length of three airplanes or two football pitches and BiBi continues to raise money for charity today, not to mention enjoying big demand to feature at weddings, birthdays and parties as well as for caricatures to order.