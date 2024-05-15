Summer hasn't even arrived yet, but Palma City Council has given the green light to the tender specifications for the competition to select the best bid for the eagerly awaited spectacle of the Chritsmas lights switch-on, a visual display that has already become a tradition for the people of Palma.

The switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 23. The maximum budget is 69,998 euros, and it will include the artistic direction and the technical means to carry it out.

Proposals must incorporate various locations from which the troupes will emerge to accompany citizens to Plaza de la Reina, where the opening lighting ceremony will be held.

In awarding the contract, consideration will be given to the artistic script, the number of participating characters, decorative elements, and the proposed ceremonial proceedings.