Experience the vibrant culture of Mallorca this weekend. Friday kicks off with the Spring Fair in Cala Millor and Mediaeval Market in Capdepera. Palma offers diverse options including the Cranc Festival and live music. Saturday brings more excitement with concerts, opera, and Capdepera's market. Sunday features family-friendly activities and cultural showcases across the island and Real Mallorca play at home.

Mediaeval market this weekend in Capdepera. Friday, May 17 Cala Millor , Spring Fair - From 8pm: Dance, Casa de Andalucia; DJs party night. C. Davant S'Hort.

, Spring Fair - From 8pm: Dance, Casa de Andalucia; DJs party night. C. Davant S'Hort. Capdepera , Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 6pm: Official opening, procession by musicians. 6.30pm: Street theatre, Plaça Sitjar; mediaeval combat at the castle. 7pm: Opening address, Coral S'Alzinar choir. Castle chapel. 7.30pm: Dance. Plaça Orient. 8pm: Ixera (mediaeval music, entertainment) procession from the castle; mediaeval combat at the castle. 8.30pm: Street theatre. 9pm: Ixera fire show. Plaça Menjua. 9.45pm-2am: Folk music - Do Natural, Grollers de sa Factoria, Plaça Menjua; El Pony Pisador, Plaça Sitjar.

, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 6pm: Official opening, procession by musicians. 6.30pm: Street theatre, Plaça Sitjar; mediaeval combat at the castle. 7pm: Opening address, Coral S'Alzinar choir. Castle chapel. 7.30pm: Dance. Plaça Orient. 8pm: Ixera (mediaeval music, entertainment) procession from the castle; mediaeval combat at the castle. 8.30pm: Street theatre. 9pm: Ixera fire show. Plaça Menjua. 9.45pm-2am: Folk music - Do Natural, Grollers de sa Factoria, Plaça Menjua; El Pony Pisador, Plaça Sitjar. Palma - From 6pm: Cranc Festival Mallorca; The Nash, Sweet Poo Smell and others. Old Fire Station, C. Gremi Picapedrers 1, Son Castelló. 24.20 euros. crancfestival.com.

- From 6pm: Cranc Festival Mallorca; The Nash, Sweet Poo Smell and others. Old Fire Station, C. Gremi Picapedrers 1, Son Castelló. 24.20 euros. crancfestival.com. Palma - 6.30pm: Wine Days Mallorca opening event. Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister, Plaça Sant Francesc. Ten euros. winedaysmallorca.com. (Until May 26, various locations in the DO Binissalem region.)

- 6.30pm: Wine Days Mallorca opening event. Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister, Plaça Sant Francesc. Ten euros. winedaysmallorca.com. (Until May 26, various locations in the DO Binissalem region.) Palma - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma; Albéniz, Wagner and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: SimfoVents Palma; Albéniz, Wagner and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: 'Spring Melodies', Aina Tramullas (vocals), Josep Servera (drums), Gori Matas (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass); jazz quartet. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 8pm: 'Spring Melodies', Aina Tramullas (vocals), Josep Servera (drums), Gori Matas (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass); jazz quartet. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Palma - 9pm: Mikel Izal (Spanish pop-rock). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. SOLD OUT.

- 9pm: Mikel Izal (Spanish pop-rock). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. SOLD OUT. Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 8.30pm: Wine tasting, Celler Jaume de Puntiró. 10.30pm: Music from Expresión.

(Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 8.30pm: Wine tasting, Celler Jaume de Puntiró. 10.30pm: Music from Expresión. S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 8pm: Pa amb oli and concert by Replegats. Snail race for Sant Jordi's fair. Saturday, May 18 Alcudia - 8pm: Beth; project dedicated to 'Natural Women' musical artists, e.g. Cindi Lauper and Aretha Franklin. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 8pm: Beth; project dedicated to 'Natural Women' musical artists, e.g. Cindi Lauper and Aretha Franklin. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros. auditorialcudia.net. Cala Millor , Spring Fair - 10pm: El Hombre 80 and DJs. C. Davant S'Hort.

, Spring Fair - 10pm: El Hombre 80 and DJs. C. Davant S'Hort. Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers procession from Plaça Orient. 11am: Street theatre procession from Plaça Orient; mediaeval combat at the castle. 11.15am: Ixera procession to the castle. 11.30am: Falconry at the castle. 12.15pm: Knights procession. 12.30pm: Dance. Plaça Menjua. 12.45pm: Music from Ixera, At the castle; Street theatre, Plaça Sitjar. 1.30pm/2.30pm/3.30pm: Tribal dance. Plaça Menjua and Sitjar. 1.45pm: Street theatre procession. 2pm: Procession with Ixera. From the castle. 4pm: Mediaeval combat, street theatre. At the castle. 5pm/7pm: Falconry. At the castle. 5.15pm: Dance. Plaça Orient. 5.30pm: Knights fight. Plaça Sitjar. 6pm: Pipers gathering. Various locations. 7pm: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 7.15pm: Street theatre. Plaça Sitjar. 7.45pm: Batucada from the castle. 8pm: Mediaeval combat, At the castle; Dance, Plaça Orient. 8.30pm: Toc de Crida (Mallorcan folk). Plaça Menjua. 10pm: Correfoc, Sa Solera Gabellina. Plaça Sitjar. 11pm: Ixera concert. Plaça Menjua. 12 midnight: Xanguito (pop, rumba). Plaça Sitjar. 1.30am: Petxandongos (pop). Plaça Menjua. Soprano Alexandra Lowe to perform in Inca. Inca - 8pm: Alexandra Lowe (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); grand opera arias. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. euroclassics.es / teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 8pm: Alexandra Lowe (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); grand opera arias. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. euroclassics.es / teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - From 11.30am: Cranc Festival Mallorca; Joe Crepusculo, Mainline Magic Orchestra and others. Old Fire Station, C. Gremi Picapedrers 1, Son Castelló. 24.20 euros. crancfestival.com.

- From 11.30am: Cranc Festival Mallorca; Joe Crepusculo, Mainline Magic Orchestra and others. Old Fire Station, C. Gremi Picapedrers 1, Son Castelló. 24.20 euros. crancfestival.com. Palma - 6pm: Circ Bover, '#Biblios' (contemporary circus). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat. (Also Sunday.)

- 6pm: Circ Bover, '#Biblios' (contemporary circus). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 7pm: Francisco (Spanish singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 7pm: Francisco (Spanish singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - 8pm: Dinamo (reggae, pop). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 8pm: Dinamo (reggae, pop). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: Harmonie Ensemble, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Oboe Concerto. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Harmonie Ensemble, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Oboe Concerto. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Petra - 8pm: Petra Band of Music. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Five euros.

- 8pm: Petra Band of Music. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Five euros. Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 4pm: Snail races. 9pm: Snail gastronomy. 10.30pm: Music and dance with Monkey Swingers.

(Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 4pm: Snail races. 9pm: Snail gastronomy. 10.30pm: Music and dance with Monkey Swingers. Sencelles , May Fair - 9pm: Wine-tasting and local products; music from Fenomenos Band and DJs. Plaça Vila.

, May Fair - 9pm: Wine-tasting and local products; music from Fenomenos Band and DJs. Plaça Vila. S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 3.30pm-midnight: DJs, concert by Enrockats. May fair in Sencelles. Sunday, May 19 Cala Millor , Spring Fair - 5pm: Children's workshops and super disco; 8pm: Line dance. C. Davant S'Hort.

, Spring Fair - 5pm: Children's workshops and super disco; 8pm: Line dance. C. Davant S'Hort. Capdepera , Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers procession from Plaça Orient. 11am: Street theatre procession from Plaça Orient. 11am/12.30pm: Falconry at the castle. 11.30am: Ixera procession from the castle. 12 noon: Giants and pipers. Plaça Sitjar. 12.30pm: Street theatre, Plaça Orient. 1pm: Mediaeval combat, at the castle; Dance, Plaça Menjua. 1.30pm: Circus. Plaça Sitjar. 1.45pm: Ixera procession. 2pm/3pm/4pm: Tribal dance. Plaça Menjua and Sitjar. 4pm: Knights procession. From the castle. 4.45pm: Street theatre. Plaça Sitjar. 5pm/7pm: Falconry. At the castle. 6.30pm: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 7.15pm: Batucada from the castle. 8pm: Close of the market - Coral Gabellina choir and mediaeval dance. At the church.

, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers procession from Plaça Orient. 11am: Street theatre procession from Plaça Orient. 11am/12.30pm: Falconry at the castle. 11.30am: Ixera procession from the castle. 12 noon: Giants and pipers. Plaça Sitjar. 12.30pm: Street theatre, Plaça Orient. 1pm: Mediaeval combat, at the castle; Dance, Plaça Menjua. 1.30pm: Circus. Plaça Sitjar. 1.45pm: Ixera procession. 2pm/3pm/4pm: Tribal dance. Plaça Menjua and Sitjar. 4pm: Knights procession. From the castle. 4.45pm: Street theatre. Plaça Sitjar. 5pm/7pm: Falconry. At the castle. 6.30pm: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 7.15pm: Batucada from the castle. 8pm: Close of the market - Coral Gabellina choir and mediaeval dance. At the church. Palma - 7pm: Babel Bach; vocal group with cello and harpsichord. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org.

- 7pm: Babel Bach; vocal group with cello and harpsichord. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Palma - 7pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Almeria. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 7pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Almeria. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 7pm: Noemi Casquet, 'Origen, El Show'; over-18s only. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: Noemi Casquet, 'Origen, El Show'; over-18s only. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 9am: Pipers procession. 9.30am: Opening of the fair; tastings of snail dishes, local and traditional food products, artisan market. 10am: Procession, jazz/funk from Dúo Musical. 12 noon: Showcooking. 12.30pm: Batucada. 1pm: Giant ensaïmada. 6.30pm: Folk dance. 8pm: Corredrac de Sant Jordi (dragon).

(Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 9am: Pipers procession. 9.30am: Opening of the fair; tastings of snail dishes, local and traditional food products, artisan market. 10am: Procession, jazz/funk from Dúo Musical. 12 noon: Showcooking. 12.30pm: Batucada. 1pm: Giant ensaïmada. 6.30pm: Folk dance. 8pm: Corredrac de Sant Jordi (dragon). Sencelles , May Fair - From 10am: Local products, animals zone, children's activities. Plaça Vila and other locations. 7.30pm: Choral concert - Coral Sor Francinaina and University of the Balearic Islands. At the church

, May Fair - From 10am: Local products, animals zone, children's activities. Plaça Vila and other locations. 7.30pm: Choral concert - Coral Sor Francinaina and University of the Balearic Islands. At the church S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 9am: The fair. 9.30am: Procession. 10am: Solemn mass. 7pm: Felanitx Band of Music. At the church.