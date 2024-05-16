Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, May 17 to Thursday, May 23. New film this weekend is the live-action/animated fantasy comedy IF starring Ryan Reynolds who is Bea's neighbour and who can also see imaginary friends. Still showing in Palma and Marratxi is the animated film The Garfield Movie, the romantic sports drama Challengers, science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the western The Dead Don't Hurt starringViggo Mortensen.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

IF (2024)

Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Director John Krasinski. Plot A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone’s imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Rated PG. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: Daily at 4pm and 6.05pm

in Palma: Daily at 4pm and 6.05pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), 4pm (Mon), 4.25pm (daily except Mon)

in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), 4pm (Mon), 4.25pm (daily except Mon) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun)

in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4pm (Wed)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and Dichen Lachman. Director Wes Ball. Plot Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Rated PG-13. 2h 25m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 6.15pm & 9pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 6.15pm & 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 5.30pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Tue), 7pm (Sat & Sun), 8.45pm (Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 5.30pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Tue), 7pm (Sat & Sun), 8.45pm (Tue & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5.30pm

The Dead Don’t Hurt (2023)

Starring Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen and Solly McLeod. Director Viggo Mortensen. Plot Two pioneers fight for the survival of their lives and their love on the American frontier during the Civil War. Rated R. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.35pm

in Palma: daily at 8.35pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.50pm (Daily except Fri), 9.40pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham. Director Mark Dindal. Plot After Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4.10pm

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.