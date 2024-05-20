The Beso Tribe is ready for a new season in Palma Nova with Beso Beach Club, located in the ZEL hotel. Strategically located just 20 minutes from the airport and 5 minutes from the dazzling Puerto Portals, this club is next to a magnificent beach of more than 1,000 metres of white sand and crystal clear waters.



Beso Beach faithfully follows the course set by its Tribe and responds to the demands of its loyal customers. This group is nourished by spontaneous encounters and every afternoon is dedicated to the sun and the Mediterranean during the summer, in a paradisical place where the days are unforgettable and the afternoons magical. The essence of Beso Beach lies in the complicity between its staff, clients and friends.





Following the success of Beso Beach Formentera, the brand has expanded its horizons to Ibiza, Sitges, Tulum and Estepona. Beso Beach Mallorca offers an unparalleled dining experience. Located in front of the sea, it carefully selects local products and prepares its dishes with care to preserve their authenticity.



With more than a decade of experience as a benchmark in gastronomic quality, its Basque-Mediterranean fusion cuisine stands out for the freshness of its ingredients and attention to detail, with dishes such as the acclaimed rice with king prawns, aged Bilbao T-Bone steak, lobster tails and delicious mussels.





The Beso Beach Mallorca restaurant has an area with tables with your feet in the sand, a swimming pool, a mojito bar and a covered area. In addition, guests will be able to take away tangible souvenirs thanks to the Beso Shop, where they can purchase a special souvenir of those adventures and stories that will make this summer one of the best.





Beso Beach emerged in Formentera in 2012 as a family project led by Rafa Viar and Angie López, which quickly became the trendiest beach bar. Beso Beach represents a philosophy, a feeling that they always try to transmit to their public. It's beach, sun and good vibes.





The only Beso branded establishment on Mallorca is destined to become the epicentre of outdoor living and fun. They combine the best beachfront ambience with concerts, live music, DJ sessions that generate a special ‘late-night’ atmosphere every day and surprise performances. There is also space to enjoy a delicious cocktail in calm with incredible views. Remember that #nohayveranosinbeso

Contact details Address: Carrer Duc Estremera, 16, 07181 Calvià, Islas Baleares

Telephone: 971 349 900

Email: Mallorca@besobeach.com

