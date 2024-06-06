Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, June 7 to Thursday, June 13. New films this weekend in Palma and Marratxi are Bad Boys: Ride or Die American buddy cop action comedy film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys films. Also The Watchers, an American supernatural horror film written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and finally Ex-Husbands a 2023 comedy film written and directed by Noah Pritzker.

Still showing is the biography/drama about Amy Winehouse Back is Black, the action/comedy Hitman starring Glen Powell, the terror film Late Night with the Devil, the live-action/animated fantasy comedy IF with Ryan Reynolds, Furious: A Mad Max Saga with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth and the science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Plot When their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4.30pm, 6.55pm & 9.20pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4.30pm, 6.55pm & 9.20pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun); 4pm (Mon); 6.45pm (Sat); 7pm (Thu); 9.30pm (Fri & Sun); 10pm (Tue & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun); 4pm (Mon); 6.45pm (Sat); 7pm (Thu); 9.30pm (Fri & Sun); 10pm (Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.30pm (Tue); 10.45pm (daily except Tue)

in Porto Pi: 10.30pm (Tue); 10.45pm (daily except Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.40pm (Tue)

The Watchers (2024)

Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell and Olwen Fouéré. Director Ishana Shyamalan. Plot A young artist gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland, where, after finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Rated PG-13. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.50pm & 9.55pm

in Palma: daily at 7.50pm & 9.55pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.10pm (Sun & Wed); 4.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu); 9.30pm (Sat)

in Marratxi: 4.10pm (Sun & Wed); 4.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu); 9.30pm (Sat) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 5pm (Tue)

Ex-husbands (2023)

Starring Griffin Dunne, James Norton andRosanna Arquette. Director Noah Pritzker. Plot When Peter Pearce flies to Tulum, crashing his son Nick’s bachelor party, Peter realizes he’s not the only Pearce man in crisis. Rated NR-12. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.05pm (daily except Fri); 8.10pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Back to Black (2024)

Starring Marisa Abela, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Plot The life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time. Rated R. 2h 2m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm

in Palma: daily at 5pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Mon, Tue & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 7.40pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 7.40pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.50pm (daily except Fri); 8pm (daily); 10.15pm (Mon & Tue); 10.20pm (Fri); 10.30pm (Sat & Wed)

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss. Directors Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes. Plot A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms. Rated R. 1h 33m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 10.05pm (Fri, Sat & Wed)

Hitman (2023)

Starring Adria Arjona, Glen Powelland Retta. Director Richard Linklater. Plot A professor moonlighting as a hit man of sorts for his city police department, descends into dangerous, dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to a woman who enlists his services. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun); 4pm (Fri & Sat); 6.45pm (Fri, Sun, MOn, Tue, Wed & Thu); 9.30pm (Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun); 4pm (Fri & Sat); 6.45pm (Fri, Sun, MOn, Tue, Wed & Thu); 9.30pm (Wed) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.15pm (daily); 10.20pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

IF (2024)

Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Director John Krasinski. Plot A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone’s imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Rated PG. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 4.30pm

Furious: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. Director George Miller. Plot The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and teamup with Mad Max. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.30pm (Sat & Wed); 8.10pm (Sun & Thu); 10.30pm (Mon & Tue)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and Dichen Lachman. Director Wes Ball. Plot Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Rated PG-13. 2h 25m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 6.15pm

Coming soon

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated NR. 2h 7m. To premiere on Thursday, July 27. Tickets on sale now.