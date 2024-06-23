Both the towns with and without access to the sea are once again celebrating the 'revetla' of Sant Joan without restrictions. Sant Joan. In the municipality of Sant Joan they don't need a beach to celebrate the festival. Every year the AMIPA of the Son Juny school celebrates the 'Sol que balla' festival. The children are the stars of the celebration and play the role of 'dimonis'. | R.F.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11.30am: Mass, dance of offer. 7pm: Tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Església. 10.30pm: Correfoc. C. Massanella, Plaça Baix. 11.30pm: End of fiestas rockets.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7pm: Release of doves, followed by opening address and, at 9pm, folk dance with Terra Rotja. Plaça Sant Marçal and church.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.45am: Giants. By the town hall. 11am: Mass, dance of offer, pipers. 12 noon: Bigheads dance. By the church. 10.15pm: Comedy with Ruben García. Plaça Comte Empúries. 12 midnight: Fireworks.
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars.
Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, followed by concert by vocal group O'Veus.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water party. Plaça Cas Vicari.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office.
Sant Joan, Sol que Balla (Dancing Sun) Fiestas - 6am: Sunrise. Santuari de Consolació. 6pm: Demons and pipers. From the town hall. 9pm: Sant Joan Pelós and the Corbs (crows) de Sant Nofre.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Pelut Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass and traditional dance by Sant Joan Pelut. Followed by pipers and demons wandering the streets.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Mass. 12 noon: Son Servera Band of Music and Choir; 8pm: Folk dance with Esclafits i Castanyetes. Plaça Sant Joan.
Tuesday, June 25
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics. Placeta Jardinet.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7pm: Marratxi School of Music. La Verònica. 8pm: Line dance. Son Veri.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Alcudia Radio walk from Es Clot (Barcares) to the town and on to the Paseo Marítimo. 8.30pm: Giants greet the walkers.
Wednesday, June 26
Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8.30pm: Poetry and small concert. La Placeta de La Glòria
Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Pascal Rogé, Elena Font (pianos); Chopin, Debussy and more. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa, Deya; 30 euros; dimf.com.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Pablo García (piano); Debussy, Liszt and others. Casa des Poble. Pay as you wish. 9.30pm: Procession, Esporles School of Music.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7.30pm: Taekwondo. La Verónica.
Palma - 7.30pm: Deva Premal and Miten. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Line dance. Paseo Marítimo.
Puerto Andratx - 8pm: Allegro Jazz Combo, Jazz Combo de Sa Pobla. Studio Weil, C. Valleluz 1. Five euros.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.
Thursday, June 27
Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Concert, LGTBIQ+ Pride. Plaça Espanya.
Arta - 8.30pm: Orquestra Lauseta and choirs. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1.
Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Playback night. C. Major.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm / 9.30pm: Folk dance. Placeta Jardinet.
Inca - 9.30pm: Outdoor movie night. The Big Lebowksi in English with Spanish subtitles. Los Dos Caballeros Winery. Diseminado Poligono, 5, Parceloa 362). Tickets from 35 euros. chinemaparadisomallorca.com.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 6pm: Rhythmic gymnastics. Costa i Llobera School. 8pm: Popular dance. Plaça Sant Marçal.
Palma - 7.30pm: Juan Jesús Rodríguez (baritone), Ana Maria Pérez (dance), Francesc Blanco (piano). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. euroclassics.es.
Palma - 9pm: Omar Sosa (piano), Gustavo Ovalles (percussion). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Nine euros. caixaforum.org.
