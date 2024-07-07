Enjoy a vibrant week in Mallorca with a diverse lineup of activities and entertainment. From zumba sessions and open-air cinema in Cala Ratjada to folk dances and music concerts across Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa, and Palma, there's something for everyone. Highlights include the Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas, featuring dance exhibitions and aquatic treasure hunts, and the Sant Cristòfol Fiestas with foam parties and Sevillanes dance. Whether you're into music, dance, or family fun, don't miss these exciting events happening around the island.

Antònia Font music group. Monday, July 8 Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Zumba. 10pm: Open-air cinema.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars.

Pollensa - 9pm: Sons de Nit; Antònia Font. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. SOLD OUT (also Tuesday and Wednesday).

Puerto Pollensa , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm: Dance exhibition; 8.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office. Tuesday, July 9 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Foam party with DJ; children 7pm-8pm, adults from 8pm. Plaça Major.

Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance

Palma - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Jesús López Blanco (piano), Catalina Inès Florit (actress); 'Anonymous was a Woman'. Bellver Castle. 15 euros.

Puerto Pollensa , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Children's aquatic treasure hunt. Yacht club. 8pm: Ice cream and entertainment for senior citizens. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Valldemossa - 8pm: Nando González (guitar and vocals). Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 15 euros. Siggi String Quartet will perform in Deya. Wednesday, July 10 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 10.30pm: Sevillanes dance and music with Oxalis and Mabel e Nopasana. Plaça Major.

Biniali , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Solemn mass. 10pm: Folk dance with Revetlers des Puig d'Inca. Plaça Concepció.

Cala Figuera , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8.30pm: Craft beers and music from Aina & The Pure Souls. Pier esplanade.

Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8.30pm: Line dance. 10pm: Capdepera Youth Choir.

Campanet , Sant Victoria Fiestas - 7pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Major. 9pm: Trivial quiz night. Plaça Son Bordoi.

Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Siggi String Quartet. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Concert, Porto Cristo School of Music. At the church.

Puerto Andratx , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Bingo. La Llotja.

Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Children's party; 10.30pm: Music from Pep, Toni & Julie. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Balearic Symphony Orchestra at Bellver Castle. Thursday, July 11 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics; 8.30pm: Children's procession with bigheads and pipers; 10pm: Cinema. Plaça Major.

Biniali , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 6pm: Sweet and salad pastries competition, watermelon eating contest; 10pm: Bingo. Plaça Concepció.

Cala Bona , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 11pm: DJ beach party.

Cala d'Or - 9pm: Paloma Chiner (soprano), Vratislav Kriz (baritone), Jorge Fanjul (cello), Francesc Blanco (piano). Es Forti, Avda. Es Forti. Five euros. ticketib.com.

Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Traditional games, soapy pole, swim contest.

Cala Ratjada - 10pm: Victor Carrascosa Jazz Quintet. Jardins Fundació March, Torre Cega. 10-15 euros. asociacionesjmspain.org.

Campanet , Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8pm: Children's rock. Plaça Son Bordoi. 9pm: Line and other dance. Plaça Major.

Magalluf - 10pm: Nacha Pop, Children of the 80s. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 20 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Montuiri - 8pm: Tarka Ensemble (Colombian duo). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 8.30pm: Cor Fundació Sa Nostra, Cor Son Dameto choirs. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros.

Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Martín Lopesino (oboe), Martín Baeza-Rubio (conductor); Arbós, Mozart, Khachaturian. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 10pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Purcell. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. 20 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major.

Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with drummers. From C. Monges. 8pm: Opening address and music from Ukaï. Municipal offices.

Puerto Andratx , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 11am: Regattas. 7.30pm: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx; 10pm: Nits a la Fresca, Havaneres with Andratx Municipal Choir and Veus de Ponent. Small lighthouse.

Puerto Pollensa , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Benefit open-air dinner for the Afama charity; pipers. 18 euros (12 euros children to the age 8); tickets in advance, e.g. from Electrodomesticos Reus; 10pm: Ballroom dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Benefit open-air dinner for the Afama charity; pipers. 18 euros (12 euros children to the age 8); tickets in advance, e.g. from Electrodomesticos Reus; 10pm: Ballroom dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Valldemossa - 8.30pm: Mary Lambourne, Gori Matas (jazz). Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 15 euros.