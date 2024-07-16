Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18. The new film this week is Twisters as its being released on Wednesday so movie theatres have moved their premiere day from Friday to Wednesday. Films times for Friday will be updated later this week so watch this space.

Still showing this week is Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum., animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 starring Kevin Costner and Kind of Kindness starring Emma Stone. Today only is being screened at Festival Park Strangers: Chapter 1.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Augusta Aficine, Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Twisters (2024)

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. Director Lee Isaac Chung. Plot A retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies. Rated PG-13. 1h 57m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Wed), 6.45pm (Thu), 9.30pm (Thu)

Fly Me To The Moon (2024)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. Director Greg Berlanti. Plot Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up. Rated PG-13. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.30pm (From Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 8.30pm (From Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: 10.45pm (Tue)

Porto Pi: 10.45pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Tue, Wed & Thu), 7.30pm (Tue & Wed), 10.30pm (Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Palma: 5.05pm (Tue, Wed & Thu), 7.30pm (Tue & Wed), 10.30pm (Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.10pm (Tue)

in Marratxi: 6.10pm (Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 4.30pm (Tue)





Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024)

Starring Madelaine Petsch, Ryan Bown and Matus Lajcak. Director Jeff Nichols. Plot After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. Rated R. 1h 31m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Tue)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Director Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12pm (Tue), 4pm (Wed & Thu)

in Palma: 12pm (Tue), 4pm (Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Tue), 4.15pm (Tue), 3.50pm (Wed & Thu)

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos Plot A triptych fable tells three tales: a trapped man seeking control of his life, a policeman terrified by his wife’s mysterious return from the sea looking different, and a determined woman searching for a gifted individual destined to be a prodigious spiritual leader. Rated R. 2h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 9pm (Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Palma: 9pm (Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Thu), 7pm (Tue), 8.15pm (Wed), 10pm (Tue), 10.05pm (Wed)

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (2024)

Starring Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington. Director Kevin Costner. Plot A multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Rated R. 3h 10m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Tue & Wed), 6.50pm (Thu)





Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm and 5pm (Tue, Wed & Thu), 7pm (Wed)

in Palma: 3.30pm and 5pm (Tue, Wed & Thu), 7pm (Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.30pm (Tue, Wed & Thu)

Coming soon on Thursday, July 25

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m. Tickets on sale now.