The "cavallets" take part in the Santa Margalida fiestas in Felanitx. | G. VICENS
This weekend (July 19-21) marks the start of the Sant Jaume fiestas, while Santa Margalida, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen in Inca, and Mare de Déu del Carme celebrate their finales. The La Beata fiestas continue in Valldemossa and Vilafranca. Additionally, there are numerous concerts and music festivals taking place. Also the Atlantida Film fest have their Opening Gale evening at La Misericordia on Saturday.
Friday, July 19
- Alaro - 9pm: Unai and Desirée Duran; pop, soul. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.
- Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Procession of giants and batucada from Porta des Moll to the library (C. Serra) for opening address at 7.30 followed by music by the Cecilia Giménez Quartet. 10pm: Sopa de Cabra (Catalan rock) + Cabot. Plaça de Toros (bullring). 28 euros.
- Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco dinner. One euro donation; 10.30pm: Playback contest. Les Escoles.
- Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Local bands. Passeig Born. 9pm: Line dance. Plaça Església.
- Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 4pm: Foam and water party with DJ. Car park. 10pm-5am: Night party. Plaça Collidores d’Oliva.
- Calvia - 10pm: ‘Anonymous was a Woman’; Music by female composers, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, soloists, narrator and pianist. Finca Galatzó. Six euros. Bookings, cultura@calvia.com.
- Felanitx, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Bigheads, cavallets, demons. From Casa Cultura to the town hall. 10pm: Compline service. Sant Miquel Church. 11pm: Hombres G, Txarango tribute, DJ. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.
- Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 11pm: Los Brindis, Trio Cocktail, DJ. Plaça Espanya.
- Lloret de Vistalegre - 7.30pm: Metall KamBrass (trumpets, horn, trombone, tuba). Sa Comuna. Free.
- Magalluf - 10pm: India Martínez (Spanish flamenco-pop singer). Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera, Magalluf; 34-55 euros; esjardimallorca.com.
- Palma - 8pm: Gilberto Santa Rosa (legendary salsa musician). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 49.50-173.00 euros. sonfusteret.com.
- Palma - 8.30pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer), SimfoVents Palma. Bellver Castle. Three euros.
- Palma - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Ensemble Intertango. Fundació Bartolomé March, C. Palau Reial 18. 30 euros. dimf.com.
- Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Ball de bot; Sa Torre, Tramudança. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 9pm: Ars Antiqua Chamber Choir and Ensemble. At the church.
- Puerto Soller - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Mendelssohn, Mozart, Tchaikovsky. At the church. 15 euros.
- Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8pm: Children’s party and entertainment; 10pm: Orquestra Oasis. By the town hall.
- Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Giants, bears, batucada; 10.30pm: Folk dance with Brot de Taperera; 12 midnight: The Cassettes, DJ. Avda. Miramar.
- Sant Llorenç - 9pm: Acustic Sun. Plaça Església. Free.
- Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7.30pm: Wine tasting. At the church mirador. 10pm: Ball de bot folk dance and music; Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot, Sonadors Sonats, pipers and whistlers. Plaça Vila.
- Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Dress in white for white wine tastings; four bodegas. 11pm: Plan-ET and others. Plaça Nova.
- Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Santanyi Band of Music. Sa Creu car park.
- Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 6.30pm: Procession; Montuiri Band of Music and members of Valldemossa Band of Music. 10.15pm: Proclamation of the ‘heiress’ and maids of honour, opening address. Followed by Cocktail Duo, El Tren de Mitjanit, Toninaina. Plaça Cartoixa.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 6.30pm: Tapas route; various bars. 10.30pm: Musical theatre. Parc Josep Maria Llompart.
Saturday, July 20
- Alaro - 7.30pm: Batutrack (batucada) + Companyia Ploma. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.
- Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Traditional and Roman games. Plaça Carles V. 10pm: Roman party; Tarraco Surfers and DJs. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.
- Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11.30pm: Lost Time Music; party with music from the 1970s to the 2000s. Sa Plaça.
- Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Beach party; 11pm: AfterSuns, Valnou. Plaça Església.
- Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 4pm: ‘Farmers’ Olympiad’. Plaça Vila. 10pm: Night of fire (correfoc), then DJ party. Plaça Collidores d’Oliva, town hall car park.
- Felanitx, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8pm: Eucharist; Felanitx Choir, cavallets, giants, bigheads, demons. Sant Miquel Church and outside.
- Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Children’s games. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 10pm: Coldday (Coldplay tribute). Plaça Mallorca. 10pm: Naipes, Joan & Simó. Plaça Llibertat.
- Magalluf - 10pm: Arcángel (Puerto Rican trap latino, reggaeton) + Gente de Zona. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera, Magalluf; 45 euros; esjardimallorca.com.
- Manacor, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10am: Collection of ‘jewels’; procession from the town hall. 10.30am: Jewel races, human towers. Plaça Rector Rubi. From 7pm: Ses Canyes party; DJs, soapy pole. Plaça Cós.
- Palma - 8pm: Atlantida Film Fest 2024; opening event, Maria Hein (Mallorcan pop). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. By invitation. atlantidafilmfest.com for full details of films and concerts (runs until July 28.
- Palma - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Mendelssohn, Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 15 euros.
- Palma - 9.30pm: Gipsy Kings by Paco Baliardo. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.
- Palmanova - 10pm: Oeste, Vulgar Chaos (Mallorcan metal). Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. 15 euros.
- Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 10am: Collection of jewels, demon and pipers; 8.15pm: Demon and the band of music. From the town hall. 8.30pm: Compline procession, service at 9pm. 11.30pm: Xanguito, Toninaina, DJs. Plaant Juniper Serra.
- Pollensa, La Patrona (pre-fiestas) - 8.30pm: Folk dance; Aires de la Cala, Timbaya (Lanzarote). Plaça Major. 11pm-4am: Neon Festival; DJs. Joan March Gardens.
- Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10pm-3am: Madòna, Lola’s, DJs. Passeig Sirena.
- Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. Crestatx Oratory. 6pm: Triathlon. Sports centre. 6pm: Equestrian treasure hunt. Ranxo Toni de Talapi. 7.30pm: Line dance; 10.30pm: Pepet i Marieta, other bands and DJ. Plaça Major.
- Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children’s party. Plaça Pins. 6pm: Contemporary art. Son Durí. 9pm: Line dance. Sports courts. 11pm: Champagne Trio, Los Brindis, DJ; 12 midnight: Fireworks. Avda. Miramar.
- Sant Joan - 9pm: Blaumunt (Catalan pop). Santuari de Consolació, Polígon Joan Mas i Mates. 18 euros. lallunaenvers.cat.
- Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 8pm: Solemn mass; Santa Margalida Choir, School of Ball de Bot, pipers and whistlers. 10pm: Yesterday and Orquestra Simal. Plaça Vila.
- Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10am: Jewel races. Plaça Nova. 6pm: Gathering of ‘gangs’, batucada. Plaça Hostals. 7pm: Popular games. Plaça Nova. 8pm: Solemn mass. 11pm: Enrockats and others. Plaça Nova.
- Santa Maria del Camí, Moon concert in the Vines - 8.30pm: Bodegas Macía Batle hosts music, solidarity and gastronomyu. This year’s tribute to John Williams. Cami Coanegra, s/n. Tickets from 40 euros.
- Santa Ponsa, White Blossom Party - From 12 noon to 8pm. Kimpton Aysla Mallorca. Avinguda del Golf, 37. Book free spot at www.eventbrite.es
- Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Ben Sonats, Orquestra Galatzó, La Decada Prodigiosa, DJ. Plaça Major.
- Sineu - 8.30pm: Sineu International Festival of Music; Ensemble Intertango. Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. Five euros. festivalmusicasineu.com.
- Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 11am: Paella contest. Escola Vella. 4.30pm: Batucada procession. 5.30pm-2am: Paellas party, DJs. Escola Vella.
- Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 6.30pm: The demon on the town hall balcony and then escape, raising of the banner, ringing of bells, procession by pipers. 9pm: Opening address, al fresco dinner, ballroom dance with Duo Xic. Plaça Major. 11.30pm: La Beata Prix; physical challenges. Sports centre.
Sunday, July 21
- Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Mass, homage to senior citizens. 9pm: Concert by Expression. Sa Plaça; Under-18s party. Casal Pere Capellà.
- Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Karate. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 10pm: Folk dance; Sarau Alcudienc, Grupo de Coros y Danzas de Santomera (Murcia). Plaça Carles V.
- Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Horse show; 10pm: Tribute to Shakira. Plaça Església.
- Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5pm: Water fight. C. Major. 10pm: Calvia band of music. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.
- Inca - 9pm: Inca Jazz 2024; Cecilia Giménez Quartet. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free. Bookings, WhatsApp 647 740 385.
- Palma - 6pm-midnight: El Verano de tu Vida; Snap!, King Africa and various other club music artists. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 33.00-65.50 euros. sonfusteret.com.
- Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 10.30pm: Demon and pipers. From the town hall. 11.30am: Solemn mass. 6pm: Procession of carriages, horses, bikes ... . From C. Ample. 10pm: Folk dance with Aires de Muntanya and Rondalla des Pla, followed by fire crackers. Plaça Ramon Llull.
- Pollensa, La Patrona (pre-fiestas) - 8pm: Folk dance and pipers. Plaça Major.
- Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm-10pm: Dance groups. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Manafoc. From Plaça Església to the beach. 11.45pm: Fireworks.
- Sa Coma, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Beach games for children eight and over.
- Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume/Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7pm: Sa Pobla Band of Music. At the church. 9pm: Sa Pobla Choir. Can Corró, C. Mercat 21.
- Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9am-12 noon: King Neptune party. Es Mollet. 7pm: Mass, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Theatre, 'Boeing Boeing'. Sports courts.
- Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with giants, ball de bot groups, pipers, followed by folk dance. Plaça Major.
- Soller - 10pm: Aquellos Maravillosos Años (covers of Spanish artists by the likes of Julio Iglesias. L'Alameda. Free.
- Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas: 8pm: Mass, Santa Margalida Choir, pipers and whistlers, followed by opening address and concert by the Santa Margalida Band of Music.
- Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 6pm: Mass, tribute to senior citizens, Valldemossa School of Ball de Bot.
- Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Children's entertainment. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 8.30pm: Songs of joy for La Beata. Rectoria Vella. 10pm: Havaneres concert with Gent des Pla. Plaça Major.
