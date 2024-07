This weekend (July 19-21) marks the start of the Sant Jaume fiestas , while Santa Margalida, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen in Inca, and Mare de Déu del Carme celebrate their finales. The La Beata fiestas continue in Valldemossa and Vilafranca. Additionally, there are numerous concerts and music festivals taking place. Also the Atlantida Film fest have their Opening Gale evening at La Misericordia on Saturday.