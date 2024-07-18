Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, July 19 and Thursday, July 25. The new film this week is Twisters which premiered on Wednesday at some theatres in Mallorca. Also showing as part of the Atlantida Film Fest in CineCiutat are the documentaries Made in England and Decoding Turner. Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi continue this weekend with another film in Hindi Bad Newz. Still showing this weekend are Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum., animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, and Kind of Kindness starring Emma Stone. Next Thursday is the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and Cinesa Festival Park will have the first showing at 12.05am on Wednesday as the premiere is on Thursday.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Augusta Aficine, Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Twisters (2024)

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. Director Lee Isaac Chung. Plot A retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies. Rated PG-13. 1h 57m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm, 7.15pm & 10pm (all three on Wed), 6.45pm & 9.30pm (both on Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue)

in Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm, 7.15pm & 10pm (all three on Wed), 6.45pm & 9.30pm (both on Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.20pm & 10.40pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.20pm & 10.40pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan shopping centre: 5.30pm (Tue)

Bad Newz (2024)

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Director Anand Tiwari. Plot A crazy laugh riot which will show the outcomes of two sophisticated Punjabi men and a Christian-Hindu girl. One of the men has a one night stand with the girl and somehow, craziness happens when she is pregnant unexpectedly. Rated NR. 2h 22m. Language In Hindi.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

Made in England (2024)

Starring Martin Scorsese, Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell. Director David Hinton. Plot Features rare archival material from the personal collections of Powell, Pressburger and Scorsese. Rated NR 2h 11m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6pm (Sun)

Decoding Turner (2023)

Starring Erica Wilkinson, Nicholas Wilkinson and Franny Moyle. DirectorSonia Anderson. Plot JMW Turner's paintings are world famous, but what if they're not what they seem?. Rated NR 1h 30m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Mon)

Fly Me To The Moon (2024)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. Director Greg Berlanti. Plot Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up. Rated PG-13. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.30pm (From Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 8.30pm (From Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 7.20pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 7.45pm (Sat), 8.05pm (Sun), 10pm (Sat), 10.05pm (Fri)





Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Director Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 4pm

in Palma: daily at 4pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 3.50pm





Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos Plot A triptych fable tells three tales: a trapped man seeking control of his life, a policeman terrified by his wife’s mysterious return from the sea looking different, and a determined woman searching for a gifted individual destined to be a prodigious spiritual leader. Rated R. 2h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 9pm

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8pm (Sun), 9pm (Fri, Wed & Thu), 9.30pm (Sat), 9.50pm (Mon & Tue)





Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.25pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

in Marratxi: 4.25pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm and 5pm, 7pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed)

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm and 5pm, 7pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.30pm

Coming soon on Thursday, July 25

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m. Tickets on sale now.