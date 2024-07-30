Jonas Kaufmann, Sondra Radvanovsky, Lisette Oropesa, Mikhail Pletnev are top names in opera around the world. And all of them will be at the fourth edition of the Cap Rocat Festival, to be held this weekend, from August 2 to 4, in the luxurious hotel complex that gives it its name, accompanied by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra conducted by Pablo Mielgo, and the Cor Cap Rocat, under the baton of maestro Joan Company. We spoke with its promoter and director, Antonio and his daughter María Obrador. Together they advance to Mallorca Bulletin's sister paper Ultima Hora the keys of an event that already figures among the most important of the Mallorcan cultural summer.

What can we expect from this new edition of the Cap Rocat Festival?

Antonio Obrador: We hope it will be a success, we have been working very hard for months and the truth is that we have a tremendous hope that it will be a total success. It is a privilege to have all these artists, they are in the best moment of their careers, in that wonderful landing where they can make the most of it, and in Mallorca.

María Obrador: I think it is going to be a very special edition, we have Sondra (Radvanovsky) back with us, and it is very important that the artists want to repeat. We are also proud that Jonas Kaufmann is coming to Mallorca.

From your words it is clear that you have a total passion for music.

A.O.: No doubt about it. I have been to the Salzburg Festival for fourteen consecutive years and I always thought that in Mallorca there was an audience for something like this. It was a pity that the island did not have festivals of this level. We thought that Cap Rocat had everything to make it possible, for being Mallorca, for its architecture, everything is magnificent. Through Pablo Mielgo I met artists who think the project is wonderful, without his presence and his contacts and enthusiasm this would not be possible in any way.

M.O.: My father has been passing on that enthusiasm to us, and as we have been getting to know this world, in its guts, we appreciate the magnitude of this kind of festivals. And not only for the cultural part, it is about positioning Mallorca and its artists at another level. That passion is what moves us to carry out this project, which is not easy, but rewarding.

How is the festival sustained, is institutional support necessary?

M.O.: Yes, and it would be necessary much more, for the moment we have not had a clear answer, which generates some uncertainty, although the festival will continue no matter what, it is our struggle. We were at the ITB in Berlin in an event to promote the culture of the Islands, the Consell counted on us, also with others like the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest. We had that support, but it was not economic.

A.O.: Institutional support would be a great help for the continuity of the festival, which is an initiative of ours that is also supported by sponsors, who help us a lot and we are constantly looking for sponsors, as well as ticket sales, which only covers a fifth of the budget.

The festival started with only one night and now there are three. Has it reached its peak, could it grow even more?

A.O.: Let's be cautious, because three days is already a big deal, it really implies a great organization and effort, we will see what happens and how everything we are doing flows. And it's not only because of the three events, there are also master classes with fantastic sopranos, like the one that Sondra Radvanovsky will give this year. They are great for today's young promises. We did auditions, because only four people can participate, plus listeners, at the Teatro Real in Madrid and at the Liceu in Barcelona.

At a time when tourist overcrowding has pushed the island's citizens to the limit, how can cultural projects contribute to the cause?

M.O.: You can't ask for more quality in tourism if you don't have top-level cultural projects; cinema works, music festivals work, but you have to have another cultural offer for the kind of tourism that the institutions and we all want, that has a high economic level, that doesn't leave waste, that has a different economic impact and that really comes to enjoy their holidays in a different way. An offer that brings culture, gastronomy, that's a good tandem.

A.O.: That's right, as my daughter says, and in fact there are five-star hotels in Playa de Palma that do not have the maximum occupancy. Our hotel, with only 30 rooms, is full, and we want to be that reflection for other hotels in Playa de Palma and Llucmajor, and if we pass it on to others we will be delighted to witness it and to have contributed.

One of the great novelties this year is the choir of the Cap Rocat Festival. Why was it important for you?

M.O.: It came about out of pure necessity, we needed it, and it was marvellous when the maestro Joan Company accepted the proposal to direct it. Our aim is that the festival belongs to the Mallorcans, that they feel it is theirs, and the more we can involve the Mallorcan and Balearic public, the better.

What future do you foresee for the festival?

M.O.: A very good one. I am proud to have taken over the reins of this beautiful legacy, a stimulating project that is teaching me a lot. We want the festival to evolve, that's my hope, that it will continue to sail a lot in the coming years.