Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, August 2 to Thursday, August 8. The new films this week are Longlegs starring Nicholas Cage and Dogman directed by Luc Besson. Still showing is the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, where Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds join forces, Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum., animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, and Kind of Kindness starring Emma Stone.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Longlegs (2024)

Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. Director Oz Perkins. Plot In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 6pm

in Palma: daily at 6pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.45pm and 4.30pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.45pm and 4.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.35pm (Sun & Wed), 4.40pm (Sat & Tue), 7.15pm (Fri, Mon & Thu), 10.05pm (Sun & Wed)

Dogman (2023)

Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs and Christopher Denham. Director Luc Besson. Plot A boy, bruised by life, finds his salvation through the love of his dogs. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.10am (Sat & Tue), 5.30pm (Daily except Fri ), 7.40pm (Daily except Thu), 8pm (Thu), 9.55pm (Fri)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm, 7.30pm and 10pm

in Palma: daily at 5pm, 7.30pm and 10pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.10pm and 9pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.10pm and 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun & Wed), 4pm (Sat & Tue), 4.15pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu), 7.10pm (Fri, Mon & Tue), 7.15pm ( Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed ), 9.45pm (Fri, Mon & Thu), 10.15pm (Sun & Wed), 10.30pm (Sat & Tue), 11pm (Fri & Sat)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun & Wed), 4pm (Sat & Tue), 4.15pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu), 7.10pm (Fri, Mon & Tue), 7.15pm ( Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed ), 9.45pm (Fri, Mon & Thu), 10.15pm (Sun & Wed), 10.30pm (Sat & Tue), 11pm (Fri & Sat) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.40pm (Sun & Thu), 7.45pm (daily), 10pm ( Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed )

in Palma: 5.40pm (Sun & Thu), 7.45pm (daily), 10pm ( Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed ) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan: 4.20pm (Tue)

Fly Me To The Moon (2024)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. Director Greg Berlanti. Plot Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up. Rated PG-13. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.55pm (Sat), 10pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.20pm and 4pm

in Palma: daily at 12.20pm and 4pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 3.40pm

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot A triptych fable tells three tales: a trapped man seeking control of his life, a policeman terrified by his wife’s mysterious return from the sea looking different, and a determined woman searching for a gifted individual destined to be a prodigious spiritual leader. Rated R. 2h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 9.45pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu)

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.