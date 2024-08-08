Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, August 9 to Tuesday, August 13. New releases and showtimes to be announced on Wednesday, August 14. The new films this week are space Sci-Fi adventure Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett,psychological thriller Trap starring Josh Hartnet and a drama It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively. Still showing this week are: Longlegs starring Nicholas Cage, Dogman directed by Luc Besson and the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, where Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds join forces. Animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 are still showing this weekend.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Borderlands (2024)

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hartand Edgar Ramírez. Director Eli Roth. Plot Based on the best-selling videogame, this all-star action-adventure follows a ragtag team of misfits on a mission to save a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power. Rated PG-13. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5.40pm

in Palma: daily at 5.40pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.20pm (Sat), 6.45pm (Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.20pm (Sat), 6.45pm (Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

Trap (2024)

Starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue and Saleka Shyamalan. Director M. Night Shyamalan. Plot A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they’ve entered the center of a dark and sinister event. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.50pm (Sat), 9.30pm (Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue)

It Ends With Us (2024)

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate. Director Justin Baldoni. Plot Adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, Lily overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Rated R. 2h 10m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.30pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Mon & Tue), 9.30pm (Sun)

Longlegs (2024)

Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. Director Oz Perkins. Plot In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5.45pm

in Palma: daily at 5.45pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.30pm

Dogman (2023)

Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs and Christopher Denham. Director Luc Besson. Plot A boy, bruised by life, finds his salvation through the love of his dogs. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.50pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 8.05pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 10.05pm (Fri)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.30pm & 10pm

in Palma: daily at 7.30pm & 10pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.10pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.35pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Sat), 7.15pm (Tue), 10.15pm (Fri & Mon)

in Marratxi: 12.35pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Sat), 7.15pm (Tue), 10.15pm (Fri & Mon) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.40pm (Sat, Sun, Mon &Tue ), 10.15pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 3.40pm

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.45pm

Potato Dreams of America (2021)

Starring Jonathan Bennett, Lauren Tewes and Dan Lauria. Director Wes Hurley. Plot An autobiographical dark comedy about a gay boy growing up in the Soviet Union, his mail-order-bride mother, and their adventurous escape to America. Rated NR. 1h 37m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Tue)

Coming on Thursday, August 15

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Starring Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux. Director Fede Alvarez. Plot While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Rated R. 1h 59m. Tickets on sale at Rivoli.