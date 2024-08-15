This week films were updated on Wednesday as Thursday was a bank holiday. These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, August 16 to Thursday, August 22. The new films this week are Alien: Romulus and The Sweet East. Also screening are Marie Antoinette and Club Zero both showing at CineCiutat only. Longlegs starring Nicholas Cage, Dogman directed by Luc Besson and the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are still playing. Animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 continue for another week.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Starring Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux. Director Fede Alvarez. Plot While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Rated R. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 5.50pm, 8.10pm & 10.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 5.50pm, 8.10pm & 10.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Wed), 12.30pm (Sun), 4pm (Sun & Wed), 6.15pm (Mon & Thu), 7pm (Sat & Tue), 9pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 10pm (Fri, Mon & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Wed), 12.30pm (Sun), 4pm (Sun & Wed), 6.15pm (Mon & Thu), 7pm (Sat & Tue), 9pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 10pm (Fri, Mon & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 10pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

The Sweet East (2023)

Starring Jack Irv, Talia Ryder and Ella Rubin. Director Sean Price Williams. Plot A picaresque journey through the cities and woods of the Eastern seaboard of the U.S undertaken by Lillian, a high school senior from South Carolina. She gets her first glimpse of the wider world on a class trip to Washington, D.C. Rated NR -16. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Sat & Tue), 6.10pm (Sun, Thu), 8.05pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10.05pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

It Ends With Us (2024)

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate. Director Justin Baldoni. Plot Adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, Lily overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Rated R. 2h 10m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun & Wed), 3.50pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu), 9.45pm (Sun & Tue)

Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. Director Oz Perkins. Plot In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5.40pm

Dogman (2023)

Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs and Christopher Denham. Director Luc Besson. Plot A boy, bruised by life, finds his salvation through the love of his dogs. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.50pm (Sun, Thu), 10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10.10pm (Thu)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.30pm & 10pm

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 12.30pm

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Asia Argento and Rip Torn. Director Sofia Coppola. Plot Based on Antonia Fraser's biography of Marie Antoinette, a naive, 14 year old Austrian and Queen of France. At a young age, she was arranged to marry Louis XVI and was very unprepared for the woes of politics. She continued on to be ridiculed by her France, and was decapitated during the French Revolution. Rated PG-13. 2h 3min.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Thu)

Club Zero (2023)

Starring Mia Wasikowska, Camilla Rutherford and Sidse Babett Knudsen. Director Jessica Hausner. Plot A teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students - a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn. Rated 12. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 11.10am (Sat & Tue)

Potato Dreams of America (2021)

Starring Jonathan Bennett, Lauren Tewes and Dan Lauria. Director Wes Hurley. Plot An autobiographical dark comedy about a gay boy growing up in the Soviet Union, his mail-order-bride mother, and their adventurous escape to America. Rated NR. 1h 37m