These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, September 20 to Thursday, Sepetember 26. The new films this week are the animated film Transformers One and the horror film All Fun And Games. Still showing this week is James McAvoy film Speak No Evil and the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Michael Keaton. The superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is still on the big screen since their premiere on July 26.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Transformers One (2024)

Starring Chris Hemswort, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson. Director Josh Cooley. Plot The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Rated PG. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 6pm

in Palma: daily at 6pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 7.10pm (Tue), 7.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu)

All Fun and Games (2023)

Starring Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Directors Eren Celeboglu and Ari Costa. Plot A group of Salem teens discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors. Rated 16. 1h 16m.

Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

Speak No Evil (2024)

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Director James Watkins. Plot A family is invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, unaware that their dream vacation will soon become a psychological nightmare. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.25pm (Tue), 10.15pm(Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 4.25pm (Tue), 10.15pm(Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega. Director Tim Burton. Plot After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 9pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 9pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), 10.40pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), 10.40pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti: 4.55pm (Tue & Thu), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu)

in Marraxti: 4.55pm (Tue & Thu), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm (Mon & Wed), 7pm (Thu), 9.05pm (Sat) 9.10pm (Fri & Tue)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 9pm

Coming next month: Tickets on sale!

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m. Tickets on sale at Festival Park and Ocine in Porto Pi. Premiere’s on Friday, October 4.