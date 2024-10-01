Mallorca will become a Mecca for lovers of rare cars at the beginning of October. The ‘Icons Mallorca’ event will celebrate its premiere from October 2 to 5. With 100 rare vehicles and fully booked starting fields, the event offers an opportunity for car fans, collectors and connoisseurs to exchange ideas about mobility from the past and modern times.

The event is organised by enthusiasts from Spain, Germany, Great Britain and Switzerland. They have the long-term goal of creating an international gathering for automobile enthusiasts that showcases mobility in all its facets. Icons Mallorca promises a week full of automotive history that will fascinate participants and spectators alike.

Three rallies for different vehicle categories

At the heart of the event are three rallies that are specially tailored to the interests of the participants. The ‘On Tour’ rally is aimed at classic car fans, ‘La Vitesse’ at women’s teams and ‘Extravaganza’ offers a stage for super sports cars and hypercars. All three rallies pass through the picturesque landscapes of Mallorca along the west and east coasts.

One of the superstars of the event is this Mercedes Benz 300 SLGullwing.

The rallies start in Puerto Portals and Port Adriano and finish at the Circuit Mallorca racetrack or in Palma. The ‘On Tour’ rally with 30 classic vehicles, including a Bentley from the 1930s, a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a Porsche 911 Safari, is particularly likely to generate great interest.

The event kicks off tomorrow, October 2, and the vehicles will be on the road every day until October 4. Check-in and warm-up took place on the grounds of the Motorworld Mallorca automotive experience centre, which is still under construction on the Palma Airport motorway.

Another event highlight is the ‘Concours d’Elegance’, which takes place on October 4 at Golf Son Vida. Here, 36 special vehicles built between 1920 and 2020 will be presented, including one-offs and rare sports cars as well as particularly luxurious classic cars.

To mark the 120th anniversary of the prestigious Rolls Royce , models from the Phantom series will be on display.

A very special highlight is the ‘120 years of Rolls-Royce’ anniversary. Phantom models from 1927 to 1930 will be on display at Icons Mallorca, including the Rolls-Royce ‘17 EX’ from 1928 with a special body by Jarvis, which was considered the fastest Rolls-Royce of its time.

Racing fans will also get their money’s worth. In addition to a BMW E30 M3 and a Mercedes-Benz 190 2.3 16V that was driven by Niki Lauda, the legendary ‘Rote Sau’, a Mercedes-Benz W108 S-Class with a 6.3-litre engine, will also be on display. A modern version, the AMG GT R, will also be on display.

Car catwalk on 5 October in Port d’Andratx

Icons Mallorca will conclude on 5 October with a ‘Public Day’ in the Puerto Andratx harbour. All vehicles will be presented to the public under the motto ‘Car Biographies’. Admission is free and Mallorcan car clubs are also invited to exhibit their vehicles. A highlight is the drive-past of the Concours vehicles, during which a public prize will also be awarded.

At the ‘Concours d’Elegance’ a jury of experts judge the originality of the participating vehicles.

On this day, Puerto Andratx will become a meeting point for car enthusiasts. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience some of the rarest vehicles in the world up close. The event is complemented by so-called ‘beach cars’, colourful beach cars from the 1960s, which are also part of the event.

Further information about the programme at www.iconsmallorca.com