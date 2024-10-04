Get ready for an unforgettable night of glamour, music, and exquisite dining at a highly anticipated drag queen dinner show. This unique event promises to offer the thrill of a lifetime, starring the sensational talents of Catherrine Leclery and Nani la Belle. Audiences can expect to be mesmerised by their stunning vocals, captivating performances, and fabulous costumes as they take center stage.

With a perfect mix of soulful ballads and upbeat pop anthems, the show guarantees entertainment for all tastes. Guests will enjoy a multi-course dinner that complements the dazzling performances, creating a full sensory experience. The combination of fine dining and vibrant live entertainment promises to make the evening truly unforgettable. Those looking for an elegant and fun night should reserve their table now to ensure a spot at this spectacular event. It’s sure to be a night of elegance, high-energy performances, and incredible fun.

Tickets are priced at 90€ with a welcome drink and dinner included, available to book at muse-palma.com

Muse: A white canvas for creative events

The dinner show will be held at Muse, a 300m² white canvas event space located in Palma. Muse is more than just a venue—it is a space designed for flexibility and creative customization. Whether hosting an art exhibition, a corporate function, or a special event like the dinner show, Muse allows for a completely tailored experience.

Muse’s minimalist design offers organisers the chance to transform the space to suit their event’s theme. It is ideal for a wide variety of occasions, from art exhibits and theatrical performances to dinners, lectures, or photo shoots. The versatility of the venue makes it a perfect choice for anyone looking to host an unforgettable event.

In addition to being a venue, Muse is a cultural and social concept catering to the creative, curious, and opinionated. Through its diverse programming of social and cultural events, it brings together artists, performers, and audiences, fostering connections and sparking inspiration. Muse is dedicated to offering a platform for both emerging and established artists, providing a stage for them to showcase their talents.

A hub for art enthusiasts

Muse also serves as a hub for art lovers. As part of its services, Muse offers a unique art rental system. Individuals and businesses can choose from a curated selection of contemporary art available for rent or purchase. With the rental service, clients can enjoy high-quality art in their space for a quarterly fee, with a minimum commitment of one year. Artworks come fully insured, ensuring peace of mind, and for those interested in learning more, Muse offers the chance to meet the artists behind the pieces.

Superb facilities for events

Muse isn’t just an empty venue—it comes equipped with everything needed for a successful event. The space includes a fully functional event kitchen, a bar unit, high-quality speakers, and a professional-grade lighting system. These features ensure that every event, whether a corporate function or an artistic showcase, runs smoothly and leaves a lasting impression on attendees. The venue is ideal for medium-scale events, offering ample space to host a significant number of guests comfortably. Whether it’s a performance, a dinner, or a gallery opening, Muse provides the perfect backdrop.

Visit Muse

Located at Calle General Ricardo Ortega 48, 07006 Palma, Muse is conveniently accessible. Nearby parking is available at Carrer de Manuel Azana (7 minutes away) and Carrer de Pere Johan Llobet (5 minutes away).