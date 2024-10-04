On Saturday, 5 October, Ses Salines will once again transform into a vibrant cultural hub, rolling out the red carpet to welcome visitors and artists to the 4th edition of ‘Artinsal’. This year’s event will showcase 75 exhibitions by local artists and special guests, spread across the streets and interior spaces of the village, creating an immersive artistic experience.

The event kicks off at 5pm with workshops and activities for all ages. Children can enjoy creative workshops hosted by the Frog Organisation, while adults can partake in an insightful workshop led by Araceli Denis and Begoña Vila Alonso, focusing on the theme of ‘Art and Emotion’. Participation in these activities is free, and no prior registration is required, making it accessible to everyone interested in exploring their creative side.

At 6.45pm. the Ses Salines choir and band will deliver a musical performance, setting the tone for the evening’s celebrations. Shortly after, the official inauguration of the 75 art exhibitions will take place, led by the Mayor of Ses Salines, Juan Rodriguez, alongside other local authorities.

The exhibitions themselves are spread throughout various indoor and outdoor spaces. Many of the village’s residents have graciously offered their homes and spaces to host the indoor exhibitions, which will feature works by notable artists such as Concha Camarena, Mari Ángels Leal, Eduard Jaklitsch, and many more. Meanwhile, the outdoor exhibitions will be located along the main streets, Batle Andreu Burguera Mut and Sitjar, featuring artists like Alba Peñalver, Carla Sánchez Jiménez, Fiona Craig, and others.

Sculpture enthusiasts will also have plenty to admire, with creations by Anatoliy Neznamow, Ernesto Rodriguez, and Carmen Baltasar, among others. Large-format sculptures by Xisco Amer and Anatoliy Neznamow will add grandeur to the streets of Ses Salines. True to its live art tradition, this year’s edition will include live painting performances by Belén Pez, Sath, and Oriol Angrill. Belén Pez will create a piece inspired by Colonia de Sant Jordi, while Sath and Oriol will produce artwork inside the music school, reflecting the spirit of the venue.

Tomeu Penya and the band Gemini will perform at 10pm.

Music will be a central feature of ‘Artinsal’ as well, with a special focus on jazz. Starting at 8.45pm, local musicians will perform a lively jam session in front of the church of Ses Salines. The music program also includes a DJ session by Oscar Romero from 5pm to 6.45pm, followed by performances from the Ses Salines choir, the High Competition Dance of CBM Mallorca, and the Balquena Duo. To keep the party going, DJ Vidal Rodriguez, a renowned Ibiza DJ, will take the stage, leading up to the headline performance by Balearic icon Tomeu Penya and the band ‘Gemini’ at 10pm. Dance lovers can also enjoy a performance by Ángela Bruno’s Dance Factory at 8.15pm in the old church. In addition to the visual and musical arts, gastronomy will play a significant role in the event.