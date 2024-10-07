Katmandu set to host their annual Halloween special days

The house of Katmandu theme park in Magalluf is set to host it’s annual Halloween special events from Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3. Katmandu’s Special Halloween events feature a themed park with costumed staff and 10 fair booths. Tickets include access to 10 attractions, a themed popcorn bucket, popcorn, and special activities. Attractions range from The House to ZOMBIES XD. You can swap and repeat attractions, except Splash Park and Soft Play, which allow one-time access.

Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3; Avda Pedro Vaquer Ramis 9, Magalluf

Halloween Camp Night

Spend a unique Halloween night outdoors with your family! After settling into your tents, you’ll enjoy a special train ride, a costume parade, games, and trick-or-treating. You can join in a barbecue, visit the animals with lanterns, and enjoy an evening around the fire. Breakfast will be served before departure at 11 am. Kids under 3 go free!

Thursday, October 31 to Friday, November 1; check in at 6pm; Finca S'Illa (Disseminat Distr-2 Secci-4

07141 Palma); from 140€ per group of 3 including dinner and breakfast - extra 30€ per adult/child; fincasilla.com

Adults only

Halloween at BCM

BCM will be hosting a fantastic Halloween night with the best music, DJs and dancers . Don’t forget to dress up!

Thursday, October 31; 10pm till 5am; BCM Nighclub (Avinguda de l’Olivera, s/n, Magalluf); from 25€ at bcmmallorca.com

Halloween at Amok

Mentiroso x Amok will be hosting the island's biggest reggateon party. Dress up and dance the night away!

Thursday, October 31; Midnight till 6am; AMOK Nightclub (Carretera de S´Aranjassa, Km 10, Palma); from 20€; amokmallorca.com

Halloween at Decapolis

Decapolis presents the ultimate Halloween night with DJs, shows, animation, dancers, and performances.

Thursday, October 31; 11.30pm; Decapolis Nighclub(Camino de Jesus 8, Palma); 12€ at entradium.com

80’s party for All Saints’ Day

LOS 40 CLÁSIC presents the Classic Eighties Party – Halloween Special on Friday, November 1 at 6pm at Es Molí des Comte. Attendees can expect a night full of 80s nostalgia, complete with a DJ set featuring the best hits of the decade, themed bars, and a photocall for capturing memories. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy a Halloween celebration packed with surprises, music, and fun. Tickets are available online now, so don’t miss the chance to be part of this spectacular retro party.

Friday, November 1; 6pm till 3am; Molí des Compte (Calle Moli des Comte 44, Palma); 20€ at entradium.com

More events and information to follow in the next few weeks - Watch this space!