Over the next seven days on the island, there’s a variety of events for all interests. In Cala Ratjada, the Fresh Fish Weekend features tapas, music, and the Llampuga (dolphinfish) Gastronomic Fair. Llucmajor hosts its annual fair, with processions, livestock displays, and folk dances. Art lovers can enjoy Santanyi’s Night of Art or Porreres' TastArt. Palma offers live music, including a Mecano tribute, while Alaro presents classical performances. Additional highlights include Oktoberfest at Son Amar, the Campos October Fair, and Valldemossa’s Festival Pianino. Enjoy art, food, culture, and music throughout the island.

Art i Copes in Sa Pobla. Friday, October 11 Cala Millor - 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim presents Shams (flamenco music and dance). Sa Maniga Auditorium. CANCELLED due to the conflict in the Middle East.

- 6pm-11.55pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com. (Also Saturday, same hours, and Sunday 1pm-8pm.) Sa Pobla - From 5pm: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music (and some drinks). Various locations. sapobla.cat. (Saturday and Sunday from 11am.) Map of the events taking place for Santanyi Night of Art. Santanyi - From 6pm: Canal’Art, Santanyi Night of Art 2024; numerous participating establishments, live music. Various locations. ajsantanyi.net. Fair in Algaida this weekend. Saturday, October 12 Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Trio Quantum (piano, violin, cello); Dvorak, Ravel. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros; registration by email. visit.ajalaro.net.

- 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Trio Quantum (piano, violin, cello); Dvorak, Ravel. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros; registration by email. visit.ajalaro.net. Alcudia - 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim presents Shams (flamenco music and dance). Alcudia Auditorium. CANCELLED.

- 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim presents Shams (flamenco music and dance). Alcudia Auditorium. CANCELLED. Algaida , Algaida Fair - From 9am: Local products, gastronomy, classic vehicles, antiques, animals (including horse show, 11.30am), acoustic concert at 12 noon, and Circ Stromboli at 5pm. In the square and surrounds.

, Algaida Fair - From 9am: Local products, gastronomy, classic vehicles, antiques, animals (including horse show, 11.30am), acoustic concert at 12 noon, and Circ Stromboli at 5pm. In the square and surrounds. Buger - Fira Rondalles (artisan and cultural); 8pm: Sa Pobla Choir. At the church. Free.

- Fira Rondalles (artisan and cultural); 8pm: Sa Pobla Choir. At the church. Free. Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 7pm: Paella and sweet, ten euros; 10.30pm: Identical Souls. 1am: Disccovers. Calonge - 6pm-5am: Kaaubos, Identical Souls, various bands and DJs. Sports centre. Free.

- 6pm-5am: Kaaubos, Identical Souls, various bands and DJs. Sports centre. Free. Campos , Campos October Fair - 4pm: Carriages’ race. Camí de sa Serra. 7pm: Folk dance with Brot de Taperera. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

, Campos October Fair - 4pm: Carriages’ race. Camí de sa Serra. 7pm: Folk dance with Brot de Taperera. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. Es Capdellà - 10.30am: Rotary Club Calvia International - Walk For Those Who Can’t charity. C. Església, Sa Vinya. 20 euros.

- 10.30am: Rotary Club Calvia International - Walk For Those Who Can’t charity. C. Església, Sa Vinya. 20 euros. Inca - 8pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, Coral Càrmina de Barcelona, soloists. Mozart’s Requiem. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. The Fira Serra de Tramuntana is at the Lluc Sanctuary in Escorca. Lluc , Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. 5pm: Benefit concert for conservation of the botanical gardens; Ànima Gospel, principal soloist Sheela Gathright. Lluc Sanctuary.

, Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. 5pm: Benefit concert for conservation of the botanical gardens; Ànima Gospel, principal soloist Sheela Gathright. Lluc Sanctuary. Llucmajor , Llucmajor Fairs - 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10am-12 noon: Children’s entertainment. Plaça Espanya. 12 noon / 5.30pm: Pipers procession. From Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Horse show. By the Rei Jaume III School.

, Llucmajor Fairs - 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10am-12 noon: Children’s entertainment. Plaça Espanya. 12 noon / 5.30pm: Pipers procession. From Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Horse show. By the Rei Jaume III School. Palma - 9.30pm: Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 25 euros. esgremi.com.

- 9.30pm: Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 25 euros. esgremi.com. Palma - 10pm: Robe (Spanish rock). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 42 euros. sonfusteret.com.

- 10pm: Robe (Spanish rock). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 42 euros. sonfusteret.com. Porreres - From 7pm: TastArt 2024; wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations.

- From 7pm: TastArt 2024; wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Charlottenburger Bachsoloisten. Bach (J.S., C.P.E. and J.C.), Telemann, Mendelssohn, Vivaldi. Sant Ramon Church. 20-25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Charlottenburger Bachsoloisten. Bach (J.S., C.P.E. and J.C.), Telemann, Mendelssohn, Vivaldi. Sant Ramon Church. 20-25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Soller - 8pm: Barry Sargent (violin); Bach Integral Part 1, sonatas, partitas. Església de la Sang, C. Hospici 4. Five euros. ticketib.com. Cycling event taking place in Alcudia. Be aware of possible traffic restrictions. Sunday, October 13 Alcudia - 9am: International Masters Cycling Week, European Masters Cup. From Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. vueltamallorca.com.

- 9am: International Masters Cycling Week, European Masters Cup. From Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. vueltamallorca.com. Algaida - 6pm: Concert - Orfeó Castellitx choir. At the church. Free.

- 6pm: Concert - Orfeó Castellitx choir. At the church. Free. Cala Ratjada , Fresh Fish Weekend - 12 noon to 4pm / 6pm to 10pm: Mostra de la Llampuga (Dolphinfish Gastronomic Fair). 10pm: Fireworks.

, Fresh Fish Weekend - 12 noon to 4pm / 6pm to 10pm: Mostra de la Llampuga (Dolphinfish Gastronomic Fair). 10pm: Fireworks. Lluc , Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

, Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary. Llucmajor , Llucmajor Fairs - From 9am: The final fair: Livestock, dogs, falcons, birds, rabbits. C. Grup Escolar and others. 10am-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers from Plaça Espanya. 11am: Release of doves. Passeig Jaume III. 1pm: Folk dance, Es Bastió de s’Illa (Mahon). Rei Jaume III School. 5.30pm: Pipers procession from Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Ball de bot with various dance groups. Rei Jaume III School.

, Llucmajor Fairs - From 9am: The final fair: Livestock, dogs, falcons, birds, rabbits. C. Grup Escolar and others. 10am-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers from Plaça Espanya. 11am: Release of doves. Passeig Jaume III. 1pm: Folk dance, Es Bastió de s’Illa (Mahon). Rei Jaume III School. 5.30pm: Pipers procession from Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Ball de bot with various dance groups. Rei Jaume III School. Palma - 5pm: Anegats, Cabot, Jaime Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

- 5pm: Anegats, Cabot, Jaime Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Mi Gran Noche, tribute to Julio Iglesias, Nino Bravo, Raphael and Roberto Carlos. Espai 36, C. Major 36. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Es Firo in Llucmajor. Monday, October 14 Llucmajor , Llucmajor Fairs - 10am-1pm: Es Firó; Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

, Llucmajor Fairs - 10am-1pm: Es Firó; Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. Wednesday, Oct. 16 Cala Ratjada - 10am: Intuitive Painting workshop by the sea. Carrer de na Lliteres. 42 euros. www.melskstudio.com

- 10am: Intuitive Painting workshop by the sea. Carrer de na Lliteres. 42 euros. www.melskstudio.com Palma - 8pm: La Renga (Argentine rock). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 40 euros. sonfusteret.com. Thursday, October 17 Campos , Campos October Fair - 9am-2pm: Exhibition of old carts. C. Major. 10.30am-1.30pm: Vermouth, gastronomy, music; 5pm: Children’s activities. Plaça Major.

, Campos October Fair - 9am-2pm: Exhibition of old carts. C. Major. 10.30am-1.30pm: Vermouth, gastronomy, music; 5pm: Children’s activities. Plaça Major. Valldemossa - 7.30pm: Festival Pianino 2024; Evgeny Konnov, Chopin, Beethoven, Liszt, Rachmaninoff. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es. info@pianino.es.

- 7.30pm: Festival Pianino 2024; Evgeny Konnov, Chopin, Beethoven, Liszt, Rachmaninoff. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es. info@pianino.es. Vilafranca de Bonany - Children’s and Youth Theatre. Various times and locations. www.fiet.cat. Until Sunday, October 20.