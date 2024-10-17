These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, October 18 to Thursday, October 24. The new films this week are: The Room Next Door, a 2024 Spanish drama film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar in his English-language full-length debut, based on the novel What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez. Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore star, with John Turturro and Alessandro Nivola in supporting roles. Also Smile 2, sequel to the hit horror film Smile, which follows a music star (Naomi Scott) whose glamorous world is about to be dragged into hell. Still showing this week is the satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid, the animated film The Wild Robot and the docudrama The Apprentice about Donald Trump. Continuing for another week is Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

The Room Next Door (2024)

Starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro. Director Pedro Almodóvar. Plot Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Rated PG-13. 1h 47m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm & 9.10pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm & 9.10pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.20pm & 10.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8.20pm & 10.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 5pm (Tue)

in Fan Shopping Centre: 5pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Thu), 5.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 6.10pm (Fri), 7.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.15pm (Sun & Thu), 8.15pm (Fri), 8.40pm (Sat), 9.15pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Smile 2 (2024)

Starring Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallnerand Drew Barrymore. Director Parker Finn. Plot About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm (Thu), 4.30pm (daily except Thu)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5pm & 7.45pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 5pm & 7.45pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.15am (Sat & Tue: has Catalan subtitles), 5.10pm (Mon & Wed), 6.55pm (Sun), 7.30pm (Thu), 7.45pm (Fri), 8.55pm (Tue), 9.40pm (Sat)

The Wild Robot (2024)

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Director Chris Sanders. Plot After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm (daily)

in Palma: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 7pm (daily)

The Apprentice (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. Director Ali Abbasi. Plot The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and ‘80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn. Rated 16. 2h.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Thu), 7pm (Sun), 7.50pm (Mon & Wed), 8.10pm (Fri), 9.20pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 10pm (Tue)

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.15pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

* Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park have yet to be released. Watch this space for updates.

12 hours of Horror films

Ocimax Palma Aficine brings back the 12 hours of Horror to celebrate Halloween on October 31. Six horror films, including IT (2017), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), REC, The Conjuring, Evil Dead (2023), and a SURPRISE! Films will be in Spanish. Starts at 8pm. Anticipated ticket 25 euros. Click here.