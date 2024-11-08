These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, November 8 to Thursday, November 14. The new film this week is: the action/comedy Red One starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans: Continuing on the big screen are the thriller Juror #2, romantic comedy Anora, the terror film Terrifer 3, Venon: The Last Dance starring Tom Hardy who returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore star. The satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid and the animated film The Wild Robot. Also coming over the next three weeks are: Gladiator II, Wicked and Moana II. Showtimes and locations are listing below.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Manacor Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Red One (2024)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu. Director Jake Kasdan. Plot After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. Rated PG-13. 2h 13m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.10pm (Thu), 7.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 9.55pm (Mon)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.10pm (Thu), 7.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 9.55pm (Mon) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 3.50pm (Tue)

Juror #2 (2024)

Starring Zoey Deutch, J.K. Simmons and Nicholas Hoult. Director Clint Eastwood. Plot Family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma...one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict - or free - the wrong killer. Rated PG-13. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.40pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8.40pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 5.1pm & 9.45pm (Tue), 7.50pm (Fri), 10pm (Mon & Wed)

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey MadisonPaul WeissmanLindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm (daily)

in Palma: 3.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon), 9.45pm (Thu)

in Marratxi: 4.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon), 9.45pm (Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Sat & Tue), 5pm (Sun & Thu), 7pm & 8.45pm (Fri), 7.10pm (Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu), 7.15pm & 9.55pm (Sat), 7.30pm & 10.10pm (Tue), 9.50pm (Mon & Wed)

Tennifer 3 (2024)

Starring Lauren LaVer, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. Director Damien Leone. Plot Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Rated NR. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8pm (daily)

Venon: The Last Dance (2024)

Starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. Director Kelly Marcel. Plot Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. Rated 12. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.10pm (Mon), 7pm (Thu), 10.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed)

The Room Next Door (2024)

Starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro. Director Pedro Almodóvar. Plot Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Rated PG-13. 1h 47m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.45pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 3.15pm & 9pm (daily)

in Palma: 3.15pm & 9pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 9.50pm (Tue)

The Wild Robot (2024)

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Director Chris Sanders. Plot After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun)

Out of Africa (1985)

Starring Meryl Streep, Robert Redfort and Klaus Maria Brandauer. Director Sydney Pollack. Plot In 20th-century colonial Kenya, a Danish baroness/plantation owner has a passionate love affair with a free-spirited big-game hunter. Rated PG. 2h 41m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Tue)

Coming soon. Get your tickets now!

Gladiator II (2024) Premiere's Friday, November 15

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm

in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm and 6.15pm

in Palma: 3.30pm and 6.15pm Showtimes at Manacor Aficine in Manacor: 6.30pm

in Manacor: 6.30pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8pm

in Porto Pi: 8pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.15pm & 9.15pm

Wicked (2024) Premiere's Friday, November 22

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm

in Porto Pi: 4pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm

Moana II Premiere's Friday, November 29

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. Directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Plot After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced. Rated R. 2h 28m.