Mallorca, the largest of the Balearic Islands, is celebrated not only for its stunning beaches but also for its rich cultural, historical, and natural treasures. National Geographic has highlighted some of the island’s most iconic sites, each capturing the essence of Mallorca's allure.

Palma de Mallorca: A Fusion of History and Modernity

The capital city, Palma, has undergone a vibrant transformation, blending medieval architecture with a chic, contemporary vibe. Visitors are drawn to Palma’s old town, where the majestic Cathedral-Basilica of Santa Maria, or La Seu, stands as a symbol of the city. Resembling a grand ocean liner facing the bay, this Gothic cathedral boasts interiors that feature works by Antoni Gaudí and Miquel Barceló.

Museums of Mallorca: Honoring Art and Culture

Mallorca offers more than sun and sand; it’s also a thriving hub for art and culture. Among its standout museums is the Juan March Foundation, known for its impressive collection of contemporary art, while Es Baluard, a museum with sweeping views of the sea, showcases art from the 19th century through today. The Joan Miró Foundation is another must-visit, dedicated to the renowned Catalan artist and housed in a space designed by the architect Josep Lluís Sert.

Valldemossa: Historic Charm in the Heart of the Serra de Tramuntana

Sitting in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the picturesque village of Valldemossa is famous for being a retreat for writer George Sand and composer Frédéric Chopin. La Cartruja, where the couple spent a season, is a key attraction, and visitors should also try the local specialty, coca de patata, at Ca'n Molinas bakery. This UNESCO-listed mountain range offers exceptional opportunities for hiking and cycling, with trails like the GR-221 (Ruta de la Pedra en Sec) leading through awe-inspiring landscapes. Cyclists flock to the winding roads from Andratx to Formentor, which pass through some of the island's most picturesque villages.

Sa Calobra and the Torrent de Pareis: Breathtaking Natural Wonders

The famous Sa Calobra road, known for its dramatic curves and scenic views, leads to one of Mallorca’s most stunning beaches. The crystal-clear waters of Sa Calobra, set against the towering cliffs of Torrent de Pareis, create a striking natural setting. Since 1964, this enchanting spot has hosted the annual "Concert de Sa Calobra," a classical music event set against the magnificent natural backdrop.

Soller and Alcudia: A Glimpse into Mallorca's Past

Soller, with its vintage tram that weaves through town and the iconic Church of San Bartolomé, exudes an old-world charm. The town’s history of trade with France is evident in its architecture and cultural scene. Can Prunera, a modernist art museum, is worth a visit, as are the local pastry shops that offer quartos embetumats, a beloved local delicacy.

The historic town of Alcudia is another gem, with its medieval walls enclosing a quaint old town and scenic bay views. Puerto Alcudia is ideal for sampling local cuisine, while the old town invites leisurely strolls through streets lined with stately homes.