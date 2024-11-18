On Saturday, November 23, Palma will turn on its Christmas lights with a futuristic party that will combine music, storytelling, theatre and acrobatics, among other shows. To celebrate it, events have been scheduled from 7pm until the traditional countdown to kick off the Christmas season, ‘one of the most eagerly awaited times in Palma’, in the words of the councillor for Citizen Participation, Lourdes Roca. As a novelty this year, the switching on of the lights can be watched simultaneously in the Plaza Cort and Plaza de la Reina.
The big Palma Christmas lights switch on: times and locations
Palma town hall has organised a lineup of music, theatre, and acrobatics performances this Saturday
