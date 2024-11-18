On Saturday, November 23, Palma will turn on its Christmas lights with a futuristic party that will combine music, storytelling, theatre and acrobatics, among other shows. To celebrate it, events have been scheduled from 7pm until the traditional countdown to kick off the Christmas season, ‘one of the most eagerly awaited times in Palma’, in the words of the councillor for Citizen Participation, Lourdes Roca. As a novelty this year, the switching on of the lights can be watched simultaneously in the Plaza Cort and Plaza de la Reina.

Circ Bover has been awarded the contract for the light switch-on party. The theme of the party will be ‘Worlds and characters from other planets’. At the start of the events, there will be three simultaneous parades with acrobats and jugglers, who ‘will simulate the arrival of characters from the future to welcome Christmas’. They will start from Sa Feixina, Carrer Riera and Carrer Sant Miquel, and will end at Antoni Maura, Plaça Joan Carles I and Cort, at around 7.50pm.

The second part of the program will feature captivating performances across various locations. In Plaza del Mercat, enjoy aerial acrobatics, juggling, and light displays, where children can submit their letters and wishes to be projected onto a screen. Plaza Cort will host live sand art depicting the origins of the universe and human evolution, accompanied by music. Plaza de la Reina will offer a blend of dance, music, and aerial theatre to bring children’s stories to life, alongside a fixed installation of sculptures and futuristic abstract forms.

At 8.30pm, the eagerly anticipated moment arrives—the countdown to the Christmas light switch-on. To accommodate everyone, the event will take place in two locations: Plaza de la Reina and Plaza de Cort. Pending final confirmation, the honor of pressing the button to illuminate the city is expected to be given to the Nemo Foundation.

On Thursday, November 22, Palma town hall will unveil its traditional nativity scene, now centrally located in the foyer of the municipal building to enhance visitor flow with separate entrance and exit doors. Additionally, a royal mailbox will be set up to collect letters from children.

Christmas lights will extend to more neighborhoods in Palma this year, with Palma town hall increasing its investment to €526,000 to include additional light installations and new fixtures. The number of light modules has grown from around 360 to over 800, bringing festive decorations to several streets and squares for the first time. Iconic elements like the giant Christmas ball and the light walkway will return, albeit in new locations.