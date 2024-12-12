Enjoy a festive weekend with diverse events in Mallorca! Friday highlights include Bruno Sotos in Andratx, Cala Ratjada’s urban dance show, and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra in Manacor. Palma offers a Christmas choral concert, blues, pop, and classical performances. Saturday features Christmas markets across the island, wine fairs in Manacor and Costitx, and tributes to The Beatles and Queen. Sunday is perfect for Christmas markets, nature-themed activities in Sóller, and concerts such as Handel's Messiah in Palma. Don’t miss solidarity and benefit events in Santa Maria and Son Servera.
Friday, December 13
Andratx - 7.30pm: Bruno Sotos presents songs from his new project, 'El Chico de Andratx'. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free.
Cala Millor - 5pm-10pm: Christmas market. Plaça Eureka.
Cala Ratjada - 6.30pm: Total Dance (urban dance show). Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Three euros. (Also Saturday.)
Esporles - 4.30pm-8pm: Christmas market. Plaça Ajuntament. (Also Saturday.)
Inca - 4pm-10pm: Christmas market. Plaça Mallorca.
Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Bruckner, Puccini and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.
Palma - 8pm: Majava (Mallorcan pop). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.
Palma - 8pm: Marta Llabata Calafell (piano); Mozart, Chopin and others. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Pay as you wish.
Palma - 8pm: Nadia Akaarir and Maria del Mar Vives (sopranos), Francesc Blanco (piano); works by Mallorcan composers and singers. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 10-15 euros. euroclassics.es.
Palma - 8pm: Swedish School Choir, celebration for Saint Lucy. Palma Cathedral. Free.
Palma - 8pm: The Kings of New Orleans (blues, trad). Real Club Naútico. 15 euros.
