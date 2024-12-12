Enjoy a festive weekend with diverse events in Mallorca! Friday highlights include Bruno Sotos in Andratx, Cala Ratjada’s urban dance show, and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra in Manacor. Palma offers a Christmas choral concert, blues, pop, and classical performances. Saturday features Christmas markets across the island, wine fairs in Manacor and Costitx, and tributes to The Beatles and Queen. Sunday is perfect for Christmas markets, nature-themed activities in Sóller, and concerts such as Handel's Messiah in Palma. Don’t miss solidarity and benefit events in Santa Maria and Son Servera.

Santa Lucia celebration at Palma's Cathedral by the Swedish School Choir. Friday, December 13 Andratx - 7.30pm: Bruno Sotos presents songs from his new project, 'El Chico de Andratx'. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free.

Cala Millor - 5pm-10pm: Christmas market. Plaça Eureka.

Cala Ratjada - 6.30pm: Total Dance (urban dance show). Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Three euros. (Also Saturday.)

Esporles - 4.30pm-8pm: Christmas market. Plaça Ajuntament. (Also Saturday.)

Inca - 4pm-10pm: Christmas market. Plaça Mallorca.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Eva Gevorgyan (piano); Mozart and Mussorgsky. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Montuiri - 8pm: Toni Vaquer and Fran Ramos (piano and sax jazz). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 6.30pm: Christmas choral concert; Cor Escénico Optimus. Plaça Mercat.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Bruckner, Puccini and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Majava (Mallorcan pop). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.

Palma - 8pm: Marta Llabata Calafell (piano); Mozart, Chopin and others. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Pay as you wish.

Palma - 8pm: Nadia Akaarir and Maria del Mar Vives (sopranos), Francesc Blanco (piano); works by Mallorcan composers and singers. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 10-15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: Swedish School Choir, celebration for Saint Lucy. Palma Cathedral. Free.

Palma - 8pm: The Kings of New Orleans (blues, trad). Real Club Naútico. 15 euros.

Palma - 9pm: Camela (pop-rumba duo). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Son Carrió - 7pm: Christmas market. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa - 6pm: Capocorb (folk music and dance). Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Free. Saturday, December 14 CHRISTMAS MARKETS Arenal - 10am-7pm: By the tourist information office.

Cala Figuera - 4pm-8pm.

Capdepera - 4pm-8pm: Plaça Orient.

Consell - 4pm-9pm: Plaça Major.

Inca - 10am-10pm: Plaça Mallorca. (Also Sunday.)

Felanitx - 5pm-8pm: Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Manacor - 10am-8pm: Town centre.

Marratxi - 10am-2pm: Plaça Bartomeu Riera.

Montuiri - 5pm-2am: Plaça Major.

Puerto Alcudia - 11am-10pm: Paseo Marítimo.

Puerto Andratx - 10am-6pm: Avda. Mateu Bosch (Sunday, 10am-3pm.)

Puerto Pollensa - 10am-3pm: Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Selva - 11am-8pm: Plaça Major.

Ses Salines - 4pm-6.30pm: Plaça Major.

Arta - 8pm: Claudi Arimany, Josep Francesc Palou, Isabel Carmona (flutes), Andreu Riera (piano). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros.

Costitx - 1pm-1am: Raïm Wine Fest; 12 participating bodegas, live music, food trucks, live music. Plaça Jardí. Three euros per glass of wine. vtmallorca.com.

Esporles - 6pm: DJ Juan Campos and others for the Christmas market evening party. Plaça des Jardinet.

Inca - 7pm: The Beatles Tribute Christmas Edition. Plaça Mallorca. Free.

Inca - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra and Women's Choir; Christmas concert. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 5pm: Islanders plus DJs; Christmas evening party. Sports centre.

- 5pm: Islanders plus DJs; Christmas evening party. Sports centre. Manacor - 5pm-8.30pm: Wine fair, selection of wines from island bodegas. Agromart, Via Palma km 47.

Paguera - 7pm: Si bastasen un par de canciones; tribute act for leading Spanish singers. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 15 euros.

Palma - 4.15pm: La Liga, Real Mallorca v. Girona. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 6.30pm: Christmas choral concert; Cor Adults de Sant Francesc. C. Sant Miquel.

Palma - 7pm: Cuarteto Binomium (violins, viola, cello); Bach, Tchaikovsky and others. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 25 euros.

Palma - 7pm: Dina Nedéltcheva and Maria del Hoyo (pianos); Elgar, Fauré, Schubert. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free. caixaforum.org.

Palma - 9pm: Mallorca Live Nights; Pignoise (Spanish pop-punk) and DJ. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 27 euros. esgremi.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Queen Forever Tribute, 'We Will Rock You'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Cap Pela, 30 Christmas songs. Benefit for Valencia. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.

Soller - 4.30pm: Marga Pocovi and Biel Tous, School of Music. Plaça Constitucio. 7pm: Christmas concert by Promusica Chorus. Convent church. Sunday, December 15 Ariany - 10am: Christmas market. Plaça Auberg.

Deya - 10am-5pm: Christmas market. Jardi de Can Vallés.

Llucmajor - 6pm: Llucmajor Band of Music, Christmas concert. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Free.

Manacor - 6pm: Joana Gomila with a traditional-experimental interpretation of the Cant de la Sibil·la; organ, synthesisers, trombones, choir. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Ten euros.

Palma - 12 noon: Jazz for Christmas; Sinéad Cormican (vocals) and others. Plaça Mirador Remigia Caubet. Free.

Palma - 12 noon: Marratxi Band of Music, Christmas concert. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Orfeó Balear choir, European Symphony Orchestra, soloists; Handel's 'Messiah'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: Trio Cornucopia (basset horns), Mozart and others. School of Art and Design, Edificio Sa Riera, University of the Balearic Islands. Free.

Porto Cristo - 5pm: Christmas market. Plaça Església.

Puigpunyent - 11am-2pm: Christmas market. Plaça Ajuntament.

Santa Maria - 10am to midnight: Huge solidarity event for Valencia; more than 60 acts plus demons, food, children's activities. Factoria de So, C. Quarterada 10, Cases de Son Llaüt.

Soller - 10am: Market, local products, nature conservation, music. Botanical garden, Museum of Natural Sciences. Three euros.

- 10am: Market, local products, nature conservation, music. Botanical garden, Museum of Natural Sciences. Three euros. Son Servera - 8pm: Palma Gospel Singers, Son Servera Choir; cancer benefit concert. Teatre Unió, Avda. des Tren 1. Ten euros.